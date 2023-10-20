Home

Zeenat Aman finally broke silence on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and appealed for an immediate ceasefire.

Zeenat Aman Raises Concern Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: Zeenat Aman recently reacted to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine amid the Hamas attacks. The veteran actress mostly posts about her nostalgic memories from 70s movie sets and other aspects of Hindi cinema on her Instagram handle. From praising Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor to opening up about toxic filmmakers, the veteran has never shied away from making candid and honest confessions on social media. Zeenat who broke stereotypes for Bollywood actresses is still considered ahead of her times. She recently shared a heartfelt message where she pointed out towards human rights violations.

ZEENAT AMAN SHARES EMOTIONAL POST ON HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

ZEENAT AMAN REACTS TO ISRAEL-PALESTINE CONFLICT

Zeenat captioned her Instagram post as, “A personal note on current events.” She shared a series of slides where she expressed her views on the need for peace and killing of innocent civilians. The veteran’s notes read, “As a public personality whose job depends on mass appeal, I have always been wary of commenting on politics and religion. I am acutely aware that sharing an opinion on such matters can inflame public emotion. Further, I acknowledge my own lack of expertise in these arenas. However, I am completely capable of understanding human rights violations when I see them. The painful, near unbearable, visuals emerging from Palestine and Israel these past few days have compelled me to write this note. I cannot in good conscience remain silent in such a time. I stand with the international community that is calling for an immediate ceasefire, access to relief and necessary amenities for the besieged citizens of Palestine, the release of hostages, and a bringing to account of those who oppress, and unleash, violence against civilians of any race and religion. I send my solidarity to friends across the world, who have risen above the narrow borders of race, religion and state to embrace ideals of justice, peace, and freedom.”

NUSHRRATT BHARUCHA OPENS UP ON SURVIVING HAMAS ATTACKS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

SONI RAZDAN LAUDS ZEENAT AMAN FOR HER HUMANITARIAN MESSAGE

A netizen commented, “Ceasefire please. There is nothing that can’t be solved by expressing in words. Just nothing.” Another user wrote, “Here we are in the 21st century and It’s just sad and a tragedy that people are fighting and dying over whose imaginary friend in the sky has given them divine right to live on a piece of land.” Soni Razdan wrote, “Thank you Zeenat. It’s a massive tragedy and one we are all mourning 😢.” A netizen also wrote, “And this is what we all need to do. Voice our views without fear. We cannot stay silent till we are personally affected. An atrocity is an atrocity wherever it is perpetrated. It is the common citizenry across the world who need to rise up and speak in one voice and condemn war. The leaders really don’t have much to lose. They will continue to send troops to the front lines and stoke the fire. Some will do it because they see economic opportunities in doing so. But the common man has his life at stake. So speak up we all must till it gets to a roar.”

