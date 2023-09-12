Zeenat Aman Drops A Heart-melting Anecdote From Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Home

Entertainment

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Raj Kapoor Reacted When She Burst Into Tears Before Shooting A Satyam Shivam Sundaram Song

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Raj Kapoor Reacted When She Burst Into Tears Before Shooting A Satyam Shivam Sundaram Song

Zeenat Aman recently revealed how Raj Kapoor reacted when she told him that she was worried about shooting the song, 'Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal' from Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Zeenat Aman shares anecdote from Satyam Shivam Sundaram. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor gave memorable performances in the 1978 drama, Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The yesteryear diva used her Instagram handle to reveal some interesting anecdotes from the Raj Kapoor directorial. Sharing a still from the film, she penned a heartfelt note. The photograph shows Zeenat Aman posing in a red skirt, along with an off-shoulder top, and traditional gold jewellery. Meanwhile, Shashi Kapoor looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.

Trending Now

Zeenat Aman’s note went like this, “Shashi ji and I in a still from the song Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal. Giant mushrooms, pink clouds, bellowing smoke, enormous flowers, sexy outfits, otherworldly props…this fantasy song sequence from Satyam Shivam Sundaram went the whole nine yards. I’d go as far as to call it something of a psychedelic trip!”

You may like to read

Sharing an exciting titbit regarding the song ‘Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal’ from the movie, she said, “Few people know of the drama that went on behind the scenes though. My director Rajji was an aesthete to the core, and was known for working with some of the most beautiful performers from the south – the likes of Vyjayanthimala and Padmini. He also had a taste for classical dance, and had conceptualised this entire song with that in mind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)



Zeenat Aman further revealed how Raj Kapoor reacted when she told him that she was worried about the song. She revealed that as she was not a classical dancer when Raj Kapoor narrated the sequence to her, she bursted into a flood of tears, convinced that she would make a fool of herself in front of everyone. However, she decided to explain her situation to Raj Kapoor who laughingly said, “What will I do with you convent girls and your two left feet?”

As a solution to this, Raj Kapoor asked choreographer Sohanlal to work with the actress and make her learn the mudras, leaving out any complicated steps.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram revolves around the life of Roopa, a village girl with a half-burned face. She marries a well-groomed civil engineer Rajeev. What happens when he learns the truth about her?

In the meantime, Zeenat Aman has been keeping her social media game strong by sharing engaging posts on Instagram.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES