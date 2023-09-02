Home

Zeenat Aman Reveals The Scandalous Side of Showbiz in Explosive Post

Zeenat Aman recently revealed the scandalous side of showbiz in her recent post as she poured her heart out.

Zeenat Aman Reveals The Scandalous Side of Showbiz: Zeenat Aman is raved for her timeless charm and charisma even today. The actress has been wining hearts ever since her Instagram debut. The veteran keeps on sharing trivia from her past films on social media. She often gives her opinions on representation of women in cinema and gender equality. Zeenat, recently shared a post where she posted her throwback picture. In the long post she shared about the scandalous scoops of entertainment tabloids who wrote fake news about her. The Hare Rama Hare Krishna actress poured her heart out on how such false gossip took a toll on her.

ZEENAT AMAN’S POST ON SCANDALOUS JOURNALISM GOES VIRAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

ZEENAT AMAN POURS HER HEART OUT IN REVELATION ABOUT DARK SIDE OF SHOWBIZ

Zeenat captioned her post as, “If the headlines were to be believed, in 1979 I had cursed myself, in 1982 I was being picked on, in 1984 I was out of sync, in 1985 I was marching towards self-destruction, and in 1998 I was shattered! There was a time that I subscribed to glossies and tabloids, but that passed very quickly. I could not relate at all to the person they presented me as. The headlines would be adulatory one day and vicious the very next. There was little by way of fact checking, and no remorse for errors made. When they got the story right – it was usually a colossal breach of privacy. When they got it wrong – those blatant lies would be taken as the gospel. These “scandals” took their toll. It was its own form of public humiliation, and I remember the anxiety, outrage and grief that came with these. At some point my skin toughened, and the realisation dawned that it was impossible for me to challenge the persona that they wanted to create. The one time I confronted an erstwhile editor about a malicious story, she was full of excuses but not a single apology. I made up my mind then not to take it personally. Undignified as it was, their only interest was selling their magazines. All this is just to say – people will always find reason to talk, and so it’s probably best not to allow their opinion or perception to define your life. You can do that for yourself. 🌺.”

Zeenat Aman is known for popular films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Qurbani, Dostana, Don and Shalimaar.

