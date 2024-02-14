Zeenat Aman Says 'Great Sex And Stacked Bank Account Are Meaningless If...' in New Viral Post About Love, Joy And Life

Home

Zeenat Aman is back to teach you a thing or two about living a dignified life where there's both love and independence. Here her out.

New Delhi: Trust Zeenat Aman to give you the best piece of advice when it comes to life, love and the future. The actor has opened Pandora’s box of endless wisdom on social media with her relevant Instagram posts. Zeenat, in her latest post on Instagram, has talked about the real meaning of success and the idea behind the right and wrong in life. The 72-year-old actor talked about the importance of togetherness and having someone to share your happiness and sorrows with.

Zeenat wrote in his long collaboration post with Bumble India about ‘failure’ and how it helps you write a better success story. She talked about relationships and wrote, “In the long run – great sex, a stacked bank account and sweet talk are meaningless if you can’t enjoy the mundane together. Which is not to say that sex and finances are unimportant. Compatibility on those fronts are essential too (sic)!”

Zeenat Aman says one should listen to their parents in matters of love

The popular actor, known for working in movies like Don (1978), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Qurbani (1980), and Laawaris (1981) among others, also advocated for parents’ words of advice in the matters of love. She said it’s important to hear what your parents have to say about your choice of partner because sometimes, they will show you a perspective that you weren’t aware of earlier. ” If your family opposes your relationship because of matters of caste, class, religion, gender or any other such divisive construct – challenge them! But if they dislike your partner for deeper reasons, hear them out. I’m not saying they’re necessarily right… I’m saying that often our loved ones can grant us missing perspective. There’s certainly been an occasion or two where I wish I’d listened to my amma (sic),” she wrote.

She said she’s only dating herself these days because that’s the only way to go if you are unable to find someone who ‘loves you like you deserve’. “Which brings me to my final realisation – in love, there are no givens! And if you can’t find a person to love you as you deserve, then it should be enough to love yourself (sic),” she concluded.

It’s impressive how Zeenat is always able to put her feelings and her journey as simply as she does in the captions of her posts. Reading these posts is like going through one’s journey and taking a leaf out of it to support yours. And there’s so much beauty in that. Isn’t it?

