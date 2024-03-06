Home

Entertainment

Zeenat Aman Talks About Her Biopic, Says Fed Up of ‘Sex Symbol’ Tag And Being Called a ‘Seductress’, Especially by Men – Read Her Post

Zeenat Aman Talks About Her Biopic, Says Fed Up of ‘Sex Symbol’ Tag And Being Called a ‘Seductress’, Especially by Men – Read Her Post

Zeenat Aman says only a 'sensitive director' can helm her biopic and a producer who can show her the money. She talks about men sterotyping her image in a new post.

Zeenat Aman on being labelled a 'seductress'

New Delhi: Zeenat Aman has her own school of thought and experiences running on social media. People line up to be privy to how she writes and thinks in the same manner, with the use of the most eloquent language and the most relatable expressions. Her latest post on Instagram had her commenting on the reports of a biopic being made on her life. Zeenat took to social media to highlight how there can’t be a biopic on her if she is not involved in the creative process.

The popular actor wrote a long note on Instagram on Tuesday evening. She shared a photo of her from her movie days and talked about the representation of a ‘bold actress’ by the makers. She said she has been titled ‘seductress’ and celebrated as a ‘sex symbol’, especially by men, and she doesn’t want her biopic to be centred around a lopsided view of her life. The 72-year-old actor went on to reveal that she is in talks with a few people about a potential series or a film on her life but she is yet to finalise anything. The actor added that she is mindful of having a thoughtful director on board to helm her biopic. She said there’s a lot known only to her and she would make it a point to establish her life and experiences beyond what the people have seen so far.

Zeenat Aman on how she wants her biopic to look like

She wrote, “Quite frankly, nobody knows me like I do – so any research to this end would be incomplete, even flawed, without my input. I’d wager that for every factoid about me that’s available in the public domain, there are a hundred more that are known just to me. There are a trove of milestones, anecdotes and personal revelations that are integral to understanding my journey. Oh, it’s been an interesting life indeed (sic).”

Zeenat said she is not fine with the idea of a ‘stranger’ telling her story because she understands how a ‘wrong storyteller’ can ruin a story. “I will also make no bones about the fact that I’m wary of my story being told by strangers. Especially men. The “sex symbol” tag is impossible to shake (believe me, it’s been 50 years) and in the hands of the wrong storyteller may well devolve into a work of crass voyeurism and conjecture. I’m only too aware of the stereotyping of “bold women”,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Zeenat Aman on doing away with the ‘seductress’ label

Further, criticising those not able to see her beyond the tags of a ‘seductress’, Zeenat said she is looking out for a sensitive director to helm her biopic. “I am neither a seductress, nor a damsel in distress. And I am certainly not a victim. There have been conversations about a potential series or films, and I’m slowly warming to the idea,” she said.

The actor finally concluded her post by mentioning how a producer who can compensate her well financially is the most important thing and while she isn’t sure when will the biopic take place, she knows she will only say yes when certain criteria are met. “Will it happen? Who knows. It would take a sensitive director, a brave writer, and an immaculate cast… not to mention, a producer who will – to steal a quote – show me the money! (sic),” she wrote.

Zeenat’s posts on social media have opened a new array of discussions and debates on Instagram. A section of the social media users is in awe of how she’s probably the most articulate actor on Instagram today and never shies away from speaking her mind. Your thoughts on her latest post?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.