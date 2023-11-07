Home

Zeenat Aman Undergoes Surgery For Her 40-Year-Old Right Eye Injury, ‘Despite Gossips And Comments…’ – See Photo From Hospital

Zeenat Aman shared photos from hospital after she underwent surgery for her 40 year old eye injury, called ptosis.

Zeenat Aman has been engaging Gen Z and millennials on social media on how to be the ultimate boss lady. In the captions, she skillfully relates many tales from her life alongside some never-before-seen photos. The veteran actor has now disclosed that she suffers from ptosis, an eye ailment and that she just had surgery to correct her drooping eyelid.

Zeenat Aman sent a lengthy letter describing how the 40-year-old injury had begun to impair her vision before she eventually talked herself into receiving medical attention. She expressed her gratitude to her business associates for agreeing to collaborate with her despite the eye damage that somewhat altered her look.

Zeenat Aman shared an adorable picture of her son Zahaan kissing her forehead before escorting her to the operating room. “On 18th May 2023, I shot for the cover of Vogue India. On 19th May 2023, I woke up early in the morning, packed a small suitcase, and kissed Lily on her muzzle. Then Zahaan and Cara drove me to Hinduja hospital in Khar, ” she wrote.

Zeenat Aman added, “There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door. I have a condition know as ptosis – the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision.”

Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Her Right Eye Surgery:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

“When so much of one’s career is predicated on one’s appearance, coming to terms with a dramatic change to it is difficult. I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention. But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still,” Zeenat continued.

“The treatments available to me at that time, and for decades after, were unsuccessful. Then this year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced, and a surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible,” the veteran actor concluded.

