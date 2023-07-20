Home

Zeeshan Ayyub Says he is Not in Talking Terms With Kangana: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is receiving accolades for his acting prowess in Hansal Mehta’s noir-investigative series Scoop. His portrayal of the ethical news editor Imran Siddiqui has been praised by the audiences and critics. Zeeshan is also known for his memorable roles in films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, Dhanush starrer Raanjhana and R Madhavan-Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The actor is also very much well-versed with socio-political situation within the country and does not shy away from speaking his mind. He recently opened up about working in Kangana starrer Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi and his rapport with the actress.

ZEESHAN AYUB OPENS UP ON POLITICAL DIFFERENCES WITH KANGANA RANAUT

In an interaction with The Lallantop, Zeeshan said, “Her (Kangana) politics wasn’t as clear during Manikarnika… She called me to her house, told me about the role, said it was a five-day job. The money was good, and I wasn’t aware at the time about the controversy with Sonu Sood. We had a good time during those five days. It wasn’t awkward. But we haven’t spoken since. After I discovered these political differences, we haven’t met.” When quizzed on whether he can be friends with people who have different political views, Zeeshan opined, “My minimum requirement from people is that they don’t justify the deaths of others, that they don’t say that lynchings used to happen earlier as well… If you say things like this, then sorry, I can’t sit across from you. I’m open to having rational discussions, but the moment someone asks weren’t people dying earlier as well, weren’t massacres happening, is where I draw the line. I can sit across from humans. I don’t even want to call such people animals, because animals are actually lovely.”

Zeeshan made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica and also played a crucial role in Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat 2.

