Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on OTT and DTH platforms. Fans are excited for the much-awaited film but also sad as Radhe is not releasing in theatres due to a coronavirus scare. In a recent interview with Zoom, Salman Khan extended an apology to theatre owners saying that it was the right thing to release the film on digital platforms. Khan is sorry as the box office collection of the film will be zero.

Salman Khan said,"I couldn't have kept my Eid commitment with fans without the support of Zee. It was important to release the film at a time like this because people are suffering due to the pandemic. Incomes have reduced for many, so now, instead of spending a lot of money on tickets at the cinemas, people can watch it at a much cheaper rate at home. I want to provide some entertainment to people during these grim times."

Salman Khan said that he is aware that cinemas will be in losses with the release of his film on OTT. He apologised to the theatre owners and said, "I apologise to cinema owners who were hoping to earn profits with the release of this film. We waited as long as we could, hoping that this pandemic would end and we would be able to release the film in theatres all over the country. But that did not happen. We don't know when things will go back to normal."

The megastar further said, “The box office collection of Radhe will be zero, this will be the lowest ever for a Salman Khan film. Let people be happy or sad with that. It is releasing in very few cinemas in India, overseas also the number of theatres are less than usual. So the box office collection will be very poor.”