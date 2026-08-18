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Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 confirmed: Fans can’t keep calm as Zoya Akhtar brings Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol for sequel

The iconic amigos from cult classic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara could be heading back for another unforgettable journey as Zoya Akhtar confirms plans for the sequel.

Written by: Ayush Srivastava
Published: August 18, 2026, 2:58 PM IST
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 confirmed: Fans can’t keep calm as Zoya Akhtar brings Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol for sequel
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 on the way (PC: Instagram)

Fifteen years after three friends took a life-changing road trip through Spain, the world of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara could be returning. Director Zoya Akhtar has finally shared an encouraging update about the much-awaited sequel. While she has not revealed a release date or confirmed the complete cast yet, she said work on the second part is underway. The possibility of seeing Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol together again has already created fresh excitement among fans who have been waiting for another chapter in Arjun, Imran and Kabir’s lives.

Zoya Akhtar confirms work on ZNMD 2

Zoya Akhtar has given fans a reason to hope for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. She confirmed that she and Reema Kagti are working on the sequel. However, Zoya also made it clear that the film will only move ahead if they find a story that feels right for the characters. “We are on it,” Zoya said while discussing the sequel. She added that they still do not know exactly what will happen with the project because the challenge is to figure out where these characters would be today after such a long gap.

Read more: Is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 happening with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol? Zoya Akhtar reveals big update

Will Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay return?

The biggest question for fans is whether Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol will reprise their roles. The original film became memorable largely because of the chemistry between their characters Arjun Saluja, Imran Qureshi and Kabir Dewan.

A reunion of the three actors has been teased before. In 2025, Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay appeared together in an advertisement that reminded viewers of their ZNMD characters. That appearance immediately led to speculation about a possible sequel.

Fans are already imagining the next chapter

The latest update has sent fans into overdrive. One fan wrote, “The biggest road trip saga returns… Hrithik Roshan – Zoya Akhtar to reunite for ZNMD2?” Another imagined the story following the children of Arjun, Kabir and Imran and hoped for Hrehaan or Hridaan’s debut.

Another fan said, “If Hrithik Sir is actually doing ZNMD 2, nothing could be better!” The fan added that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara feels more relevant to Gen Z and said Hrithik should explore this kind of role before returning to Krrish 4.

See users reactions on ZNMD 2 sequel here

Why ZNMD 2 matters so much?

Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara became a cult favourite by combining friendship with themes of fear, relationships and personal growth. Its Spain road trip became one of the film’s biggest attractions while the bond between the three friends kept audiences connected to the story.

Now the real challenge will be showing what happened to Arjun, Imran and Kabir over the past 15 years. Zoya appears determined not to make a sequel simply because audiences want one. For now, fans have the biggest confirmation they have received yet: ZNMD 2 is being developed and the iconic trio is set to hit the road once again.

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About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

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