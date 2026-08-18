Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 confirmed: Fans can’t keep calm as Zoya Akhtar brings Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol for sequel

The iconic amigos from cult classic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara could be heading back for another unforgettable journey as Zoya Akhtar confirms plans for the sequel.

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Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 on the way (PC: Instagram)

Fifteen years after three friends took a life-changing road trip through Spain, the world of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara could be returning. Director Zoya Akhtar has finally shared an encouraging update about the much-awaited sequel. While she has not revealed a release date or confirmed the complete cast yet, she said work on the second part is underway. The possibility of seeing Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol together again has already created fresh excitement among fans who have been waiting for another chapter in Arjun, Imran and Kabir’s lives.

Zoya Akhtar confirms work on ZNMD 2

Zoya Akhtar has given fans a reason to hope for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. She confirmed that she and Reema Kagti are working on the sequel. However, Zoya also made it clear that the film will only move ahead if they find a story that feels right for the characters. “We are on it,” Zoya said while discussing the sequel. She added that they still do not know exactly what will happen with the project because the challenge is to figure out where these characters would be today after such a long gap.

Will Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay return?

The biggest question for fans is whether Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol will reprise their roles. The original film became memorable largely because of the chemistry between their characters Arjun Saluja, Imran Qureshi and Kabir Dewan.

A reunion of the three actors has been teased before. In 2025, Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay appeared together in an advertisement that reminded viewers of their ZNMD characters. That appearance immediately led to speculation about a possible sequel.

Fans are already imagining the next chapter

The latest update has sent fans into overdrive. One fan wrote, “The biggest road trip saga returns… Hrithik Roshan – Zoya Akhtar to reunite for ZNMD2?” Another imagined the story following the children of Arjun, Kabir and Imran and hoped for Hrehaan or Hridaan’s debut.

Another fan said, “If Hrithik Sir is actually doing ZNMD 2, nothing could be better!” The fan added that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara feels more relevant to Gen Z and said Hrithik should explore this kind of role before returning to Krrish 4.

See users reactions on ZNMD 2 sequel here

If Hrithik Sir is actually doing ZNMD 2, nothing could be better! Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara feels more relevant than ever for Gen Z. Hrithik has done plenty of action after WAR it’s time for him to explore something different. Do ZNMD 2 first, and then give us Krrish 4! @iHrithik https://t.co/7rLGi7vGIE — Gaurav (@Gaurav_HRX) August 17, 2026

#ZNMD2 is officially in the works! Zoya Akhtar confirms she’s exploring a sequel to #ZindagiNaMilegiDobara — but only if the story feels right for Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar & Abhay Deol’s iconic characters after 15 years. “…it will be nice.” #ZNMD #ZoyaAkhtar… pic.twitter.com/U3xOyiz1qx — Diganta Guha (@diganta_guha) August 17, 2026

zoya akhtar said ZNMD sequel coming me – pic.twitter.com/XrI2oO0koH — sky (@shiptothesky) August 18, 2026

Zindagi Na milegi Dobara…..aa rahi hai dobara .. https://t.co/eSHpldfRlX pic.twitter.com/ismCftnoDP — Hiren Antani (@HirenAntani) August 18, 2026

THE BIGGEST ROAD TRIP SAGA RETURNS… HRITHIK ROSHAN – ZOYA AKHTAR TO REUNITE FOR ZNMD2 ? YES, YOU READ THAT RIGHT! Get ready to pack your bags again… #ZoyaAkhtar and #ReemaKagti have officially started developing the much-awaited sequel to the modern classic… pic.twitter.com/yzPIzNcsxm — Gaurav (@Gaurav_HRX) August 17, 2026

It will follow the lives of the children of Arjun,kabir and Imran .. hoping for Hrehaan/ Hridaan debut — Devil Ⓜ️aycry (@MaycryDeville) August 17, 2026

Finally — Gaurav (@Gaurav_HRX) August 17, 2026

Why ZNMD 2 matters so much?

Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara became a cult favourite by combining friendship with themes of fear, relationships and personal growth. Its Spain road trip became one of the film’s biggest attractions while the bond between the three friends kept audiences connected to the story.

Now the real challenge will be showing what happened to Arjun, Imran and Kabir over the past 15 years. Zoya appears determined not to make a sequel simply because audiences want one. For now, fans have the biggest confirmation they have received yet: ZNMD 2 is being developed and the iconic trio is set to hit the road once again.