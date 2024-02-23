Zindagi Tere Naam Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna’s Romance Leaves Us Wanting More

Home

The teaser of song 'Zindagi Tere Naam' from Yodha showcases Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in a romantic portrayal. The song, written by Kaushal Kishore and sung by Visha Mishra.

Sidharth Malhotra is set to captivate his audience with his performance in Yodha. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on March 15, 2024. Now, the makers of the film unveiled the first track of the film which goes by the name ‘Zindagi Tere Naam.’ The teaser of the song was released on February 23, 2024, which captured beautiful mountains. Further, the full song will be released on February 24, 2024.

The teaser of the song gives a bit of a glimpse of Sidharth and Raashii’s chemistry. Further, the lyrics of the song are written by Kaushal Kishore and it is sung by Vishal Mishra. The teaser of the song undeniably confirms the excellent on-screen chemistry between Raashii and Sidharth. Set to release on February 24th, the song promises to enchant audiences with its soulful melody and captivating lyrics. The teaser was shared by Karan Johar and he wrote “May we say…love is in the ‘air’ with the first song of Yodha – #ZindagiTereNaam coming out on 24th February!.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Before the teaser of the song was released, Karan created excitement among fans and shared a compilation of Sid’s romantic songs and wrote, “A history of bonafide swoon-worthy love songs with the one & only @sidmalhotra…expressing every emotion of love felt. And a new one coming soon….!! #ZindagiTereNaam #Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the photos posted by Karan, Sidharth is depicted in his various roles from the movies Baar Baar Dekho, Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor and Sons, and Shershaah. Karan explained that while the songs from these films portrayed the five stages of falling in love, the upcoming song “Zindagi Tere Naam” will illustrate the sixth stage.

Talking about the film, Karan said in a statement, “A special film like Yodha deserves a historic moment, one that makes waves through time. It’s an out-and-out actioner. At the same time, it’s edgy, it’s slick, and most importantly, it’s infused with the right amount of drama and thrill. Sid perfectly embodies the demeanour of an action hero. With YODHA, he has gone full throttle as the action hero of new India.”

