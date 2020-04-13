Actor Zoa Morani is out of the hospital after being treated for the coronavirus. The actor announced that she was going back home in a selfie that she posted in her Instagram stories. Soon after she made the announcement, his childhood friend and actor Varun Dhawan also posted the same selfie in his Instagram stories congratulating Zoa for fighting COVID-19 successfully. The actor thanked her doctor ‘warrior’ who could be seen waving from far behind in the frame. Zoa took the picture at the isolation ICU of the Kokilaben hospital where she was undergoing the treatment for around a week. Also Read - Shaza Morani Thanks Boyfriend, Family And Others in a Beautiful Instagram Post About Being a 'Faith Positive Patient'

On Friday, her younger sister Shaza Morani was also tested negative for the virus and was discharged the next day. Both Shaza and Zoa contracted the virus during their self-isolation period of 14 days when they lived together after they returned from their respective trips. While Zoa had been shooting in Jaipur, Shaza had gone to Sri Lanka with her friends. Later, their father, producer Karim Morani was also tested positive for the coronavirus. He continues to be treated at the hospital.

After being discharged from the hospital, Shaza made a sweet note on Instagram thanking all who stood by her while she battled COVID-19 in the hospital. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a heartwarming note that she first wrote during her stay in the hospital after being declared corona-free. Shaza's note radiated positivity and hope. Apart from her friends and family members including Zoa and parents, she also thanked her boyfriend and mentioned how just seeing his face on her phone screen would make her day when she was admitted to the ICU. Shaza also thanked the healthcare workers, pantry workers and the rest of the staff who have dedicated themselves day and night to the welfare of the patients.