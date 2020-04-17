Actor Zoa Morani was declared coronavirus-free last week. As soon as she came back home, she started to talk about her experience and what helped her go through the difficult times at the hospital. In her latest interview with Hindustan Times, Zoa revealed that yoga helped her big time and she would advise all to practice it without any delay. The actor said she had been an avid yoga practitioner for the last six years which helped her fight COVID-19 effectively. Also Read - Karim Morani Health Update: Producer Tests Positive For Coronavirus Second Time, Family Worried

Zoa told the daily that along with strength and immunity, yoga also brings positivity which is absolutely important to battle the coronavirus. She said even though she was suffering and her lungs ached, she always found positivity in seeing others. “It was as if my immunity had taken a hit. I was alone in the hospital then, but my doctor was kind, sensitive and gave me a lot of positivity. I kept telling myself ‘there are others out there with severe symptoms, fighting it out, so I must be grateful that I am in a manageable situation’,” Zoa said. Also Read - Zoa Morani Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19, Shares Selfie With Doctor

She added that she believed God has a way of preparing people for future situations. Zoa said even after being an ardent practitioner of yoga, she can feel her body ‘taking a blow’. The actor said she continues to cough and take a lot of rest, as advised by the doctor. “I have been asked to take a lot of rest, drink a lot of water, kaada five times a day,” Zoa mentioned. Also Read - Shaza Morani Thanks Boyfriend, Family And Others in a Beautiful Instagram Post About Being a 'Faith Positive Patient'

While Zoa and her younger sister Shaza Morani are resting at home, their father Karim Morani hasn’t yet been tested negative for the coronavirus and continues to be treated at the hospital. Talking about her father, the actor revealed that he has a heart problem and the entire family is currently praying for his recovery. She said he is fighting the virus and they hope to see him back soon.