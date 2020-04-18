Actor Zoa Morani made a special post for her father Karim Morani revealing that he’s back home and is recovering well after being tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday. The actor made a happy Instagram post and uploaded a family picture. In the caption of her post, Zoa talked about the family’s journey of being COVID-19 free. The actor thanked the healthcare team at the Nanavati hospital and Kokilaben hospital and mentioned how the entire experience just can’t be described in words. Also Read - Karim Morani Discharged After Being Tested Negative For COVID-19 Twice, Says Govt is Doing 'Fantastic Job'
Zoa mentioned that all the three cases in the family were different, therefore, no pattern of the disease can be analysed or identified. She wrote that his father was hospitalised for nine days without any symptom while her sister Shaza Morani experienced headache and fever while being hospitalised for six days. Zoa added that she had all the symptoms including fever, fatigue, cough, chest congestion and shortness of breath. A part of her post on Instagram read, “Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital…” (sic). She went on to write, “They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short – a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring … @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe !” (sic) Also Read - Zoa Morani Explains How Yoga Fights COVID-19, Reveals Father Karim Morani Has a Heart Problem
#positiverecovery ☀️ Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! 😁 All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!🌻 Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital… My Father – no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister – head ache and fever (6 days in hospital) Me – fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital) They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short – a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring … @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are ☀️ 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised.. So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured 🌼 Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever ! Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes 🥰 So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic . Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness … 🤲🏽 #CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod
Shaza was the first member of the family who got discharged from the hospital after being tested negative for COVID-19. Zoa came next. The actor was the second Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus after Kanika Kapoor.