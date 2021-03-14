Bengaluru: On March 10, 2021, Zomato’s delivery boy Kamaraj was arrested for manhandling the customer and breaking her nose. Model-turned-makeup artist Hitesha Chandranee allegedly assaulted Zomato’s delivery executive over late food delivery. After Zomato’s founder, Deepinder Goyal released an official statement, which read that the company is looking at both sides of the incident and helping both the delivery person and the victim, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra reacted to the incident and requested Zomato India to ‘publicly report the truth’. She showed her support for the delivery boy Kamaraj. “Zomato India – PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy @zomatoin”, wrote the Saina actor. Also Read - Zomato Delivery Executive who Attacked Bengaluru Woman for Complaining Against Late Delivery Arrested



Deepinder Goyal said, “Our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj (our delivery partner) with all the support they need while the investigation is pending. As per protocol, we have temporarily suspended Kamaraj from active deliveries, but are covering his earnings in the interim while there’s an active police investigation. We are also covering his legal expenses pertaining to the case.”

I want to chime in about the incident that happened in Bengaluru a few days ago. @zomato pic.twitter.com/8mM9prpMsx — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 12, 2021

What is the Zomato Delivery Boy Case All About?

A Bengaluru-based content creator and make-up artist Hitesha Chandranee has alleged that she was attacked by a Zomato delivery executive after an argument over a delayed food delivery order, which left her with a fractured nasal bone. Hitesha took to Instagram to narrate the ordeal in a video, which has gone viral on other social media platforms. In the 45-second video, she is seen bleeding from the nose, claiming that the delivery executive attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order. She further alleged that the delivery executive barged into her home and abused her as well. She was heard saying: “The Zomato delivery guy came and he was so rude. I don’t usually open the door because of Shushi [her pet dog] and I opened the door a little and through the small slit I asked him to wait because I was conversing with Zomato’s customer support. I gave him a choice saying I do not need the order so you can take it, I am okay. But he refused to take the order back and he started screaming at me, saying ‘Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here.’ So, it was really threatening for me and I tried to shut my door but he pushed the door, took my order from the table, that is he entered my home and punched me on my face so that I don’t get back to him, and he ran away”.