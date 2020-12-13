Iranian social media influencer Fatemeh Khishvand, more popular as actor Angelina Jolie‘s lookalike, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for ‘disrespecting the Islamic Republic and corrupting the young people’, reported the Guardian. Known on Instagram as Sahar Tabar, she made headlines in the year 2017 after sharing photos on social media in which she looked like the distorted version of Jolie. She was also deemed as ‘zombie’ Angelina Jolie for her shocking makeover. However, she later revealed in an interview that she would just paint her face in that manner to use art to express herself. Also Read - Spooky, Right? This Thailand Woman Dresses up as Zombie to Sell Clothes of Dead People Online

The 19-year-old influencer has been charged with "blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means, and encouraging youths to corruption," reported the daily. Her lawyers, however, have appealed to the court to consider her minor age at the time the offences were said to have been committed as the factor to provide her some relief.

When she was detained by the Islamic Republic, Tabar had appealed to Jolie to help her out and pay attention to the condition of women in the state, however, no help was given by the top Hollywood actor. "The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid," she said while calling out Jolie who's UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador during her campaign.