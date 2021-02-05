The Teja Sajja starrer Zombie Reddy is the action-horror film partially based on the COVID-19 pandemic. The film released in theatres on February 5, 2020 and has been garnering positive reviews. However, the Prasanth Varma directorial film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz among others. The leak might affect the box office collection and it is an issue of worry for the producers of the film. Also Read - Lahore Confidential Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Zombie Reddy marks Teja’s first film as the lead actor. Interestingly, the actor made his debut in Tollywood as a child actor at the age of two in Chiranjeevi’s Choodalani Vindi (1998).

The film has an ensemble cast of Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan, Daksha Nagarkar, Raghu Babu, Hari Teja, Getup Srinu, Prushvi Raj, Raghu Karumanchi, Kireeti Damaraju and Annapoorna, among others. The music is composed by Mark K Robin and the film is produced by Raj Sekhar Varma under his production banner Apple Trees Studios. Also Read - 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

