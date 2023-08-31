Zoya Akhtar Pens Touching Note For The Archies Crew, See Post

Home

Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar Celebrates Significant Milestone Of The Archies Cast, Pens Touching Note For Them

Zoya Akhtar Celebrates Significant Milestone Of The Archies Cast, Pens Touching Note For Them

Celebrating the noteworthy milestone of the entire cast, Zoya dropped a heartwarming snapshot with an adorable note congratulating them for their first billboard display.

The Archies is all set to grace the screens on December 07. (Image Credits: Instagram)

As the excitement for the much-anticipated release of The Archies continues to build, its star-studded ensemble indulges in a promotional spree. Zoya Akhtar’s cinematic interpretation not only brings the comic’s vibrant characters to life but also acquaints the audience with a fresh ensemble of young stars. This avid Archies cast features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi Saigal, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in lead roles. Now, speaking on similar lines, the director of the film shared a snapshot of the entire cast from the streets of Mumbai, congratulating them on their first billboard.

Trending Now

Zoya Akhtar’s Adorable Note

With The Archies gang’s announcement about the film’s release date on the streets of Mumbai with a live hoarding on Western Express Highway, filmmaker Zoya extended her congratulations for their first billboard display. Adding on, the poster features a countdown timer set at 100 days that tracks the number of days left for the film’s launch.

You may like to read

Celebrating this noteworthy milestone, Zoya dropped a heartwarming snapshot with the entire cast of The Archies. The snap was taken in front of their very first hoarding. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Zoya penned down a touching note. She wrote, “Your first hoarding is up, kiddos. May there be many more, and may you never stop working hard and forever remain wide-eyed. I wish you the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)



Here’s How The Internet Reacted To The Post

Soon after the snap was posted by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, fans flocked to the comment section and showered the director with praise and heart emoticons. One user wrote, “All the best Zoya. Eagerly waiting to see your next masterpiece !!!”. Another Instagram user commented, “Most of all excited to see what you cooked up!!”. “Such a nice photograph,” a fan praised. “Nobody than you @zoieakhtar could do this. They were and are in the safest hands and I have always loved your films, right from Luck by chance to Gully Boy. Love you and I am grateful that I get to watch whatever you do. Forever your Admirer. Much love, light and Luck, peace of mind and loads of good health,” an account remarked.

About The Archies

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies is a live-action musical movie produced by Netflix India, Archie Comics, Tiger Baby, and Graphic India. The Archies marks the acting debuts of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor in the showbiz industry. The series also casts Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja in key roles. Based on the popular American comics of the same name, the film is scheduled to premiere on the streaming OTT platform Netflix on December 7.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES