Zoya Akhtar hints at insider involvement in Tiger Baby Films theft, police registers case against two…

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted to the theft incident at Tiger Baby Films by suggesting a possible insider connection, following which police reportedly booked two people in the case.

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Zoya Akhtar reacts on theft incident (PC: Instagram)

A shocking theft case has surfaced from Tiger Baby Digital LLP, the production company founded by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in Mumbai. The incident reportedly involved several hard disks that contained important production material. The missing devices were allegedly stolen from the company’s Bandra office over a period of time, which later raised concerns inside the production house. While reacting to the matter, Zoya Akhtar admitted that the company was deeply disturbed by the incident and suggested that someone from within may have played a role in the theft. Police have now registered a case against two accused in connection with the matter.

Zoya Akhtar calls the incident an internal job

Speaking about the theft, Zoya Akhtar confirmed that hard disks had indeed gone missing from the office. She revealed that the company had already approached the police after discovering the issue. According to her statement, some arrests have also been made in the case. Zoya described the incident as an “internal job” and expressed disappointment over the situation. She also mentioned that it was upsetting to see how far people could go in order to earn money through illegal means.

The filmmaker, however, assured that the company had maintained backup copies of all important files. This reportedly helped the production house avoid a bigger crisis despite the theft of crucial production material.

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How did the theft matter come to light?

As per police officials the matter came to notice on May 21 after employees at the Bandra office failed to locate several hard disks needed for ongoing projects. Following an internal search the company reportedly realised that multiple storage devices containing sensitive content had disappeared from the office premises.

Investigators stated that around 66 hard disks connected to film and OTT projects were stolen. The missing material allegedly included unreleased footage rough edits edited versions post production files archival content advertisement work completed movie data and backup material.

Who are the accused in this case?

During the investigation police identified Mohammed Shahid Azim Khan as one of the main accused. The 28 year old worked as an office boy and was reportedly responsible for handling and safeguarding the hard drives inside the office. Investigators believe he allegedly stole several devices over the past five months before selling them in the grey market.

The second accused has been identified as Ritesh Suresh Shah who allegedly purchased the stolen hard disks. Police claimed that the devices were sold for amounts ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 each. Authorities now suspect that more than 100 hard disks may have disappeared from the office over the last few months.

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Police action and legal charges

Police have booked both accused under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which deals with theft committed by an employee. Additional sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act have also been added to the case. Both accused have been remanded to police custody till May 29 as the investigation continues.