Home

Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar Opens Up About Her Nervousness and Excitement For ‘The Archies’

Zoya Akhtar Opens Up About Her Nervousness and Excitement For ‘The Archies’

Zoya Akhtar shares her excitement and feels nervous before her upcoming film 'The Archies.' This is what the Indian Filmmaker had to say...

Zoya Akhtar Opens Up About Her Nervousness and Excitement for Upcoming Release of The Archies

Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is recognised for her remarkable storytelling and distinct directorial style, and she admitted being worried about the upcoming release of her direction The Archies. Zoya may have had a huge impression in the industry with her variety of films that beautifully capture the core of human emotions and relationships. But it doesn’t stop her from being concerned about how her upcoming streaming film will be received by audiences. For the unversed, The Archies is set in the fictional town of Riverdale in the 1960s and is a collaborative effort of Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India.

Trending Now

Zoya Akhtar recently said in a conversation with ScreenBox that she is in deep concern because she has been working on the upcoming Netflix film for quite some time. She said, “I’m a little worried because the release is only a few days away. That’s exactly what happens when the countdown begins. I started to become scared because I’d been working on it for so long. The crew cast everyone’s work will be released to the public, so I’m both excited and nervous.”

You may like to read

Watch The Archies- Offical Trailer

The Archies Movie Plot

The Archies is based on the well-known comic book series of the same name. The popular comic’s impactful story revolves around a group of gifted musicians who create a band and face the hurdles of popularity, friendship, and self-discovery. The band’s music with its catchy rhythms and relatable lyrics resonates with followers of all ages making them a global phenomenon. Behind the flash and glamour. The film addressed serious social issues, utilizing their position to raise awareness and encourage change.

The Archies Cast

The characters Archie Andrews as Agastya Nanda, Veronica Lodge starring Suhana Khan, Jughead Jones as Mihir Ahuja, Betty Cooper starring Kushi Kapoor, and Reggie Mantle as Vedang Raina are all teenagers in Zoya’s upcoming film.

Zoya Highlights Key Points For Upcoming Movie

When asked if directing the movie was a memorable personal experience, Zoya responded, “Yes, it was, because this is what I’ve tried to capture – the innocence of when you were 12 and reading this comic and you went into this thinking of it as an ideal place.” She further added, “I want the audience to be taken to a more innocent and ideal time when everything moved slowly, life was good, and everything worked out.”

Zoya, who felt her upcoming Netflix film has a global appeal, she highlighted two key topics she wanted viewers to focus on. She said, “Two topics have been very meaningful to me. The first is ‘less is more’. I believe it was going back to a simpler time when we didn’t have as much stuff, but we were happier. I believe ‘Less Is More’ was a major topic, and you must see the film to learn about the other major theme. I don’t want to jeopardize it.”

Zoya Akhtar directed ‘The Archies,’ which she also co-wrote with Reema and Ayesha Devitre. It will be released on Netflix on December 7, 2023.’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.