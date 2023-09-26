Zoya Akhtar On The Archies Shooting Experience With Suhana, Khushi, Agastya

Home

Zoya Akhtar Reveals Shooting The Archies With Suhana, Khushi and Agastya Made Her ‘Relive Her Debut’

Zoya Akhtar’s musical comedy, The Archies will mark the Bollywood debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda.

Zoya Akhtar on The Archies. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Zoya Akhtar has created a niche for herself as a director with films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Luck by Chance, Gully Boy, and Dil Dhadakne Do. Up next, she has directed newcomers Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda in her musical comedy, The Archies. The Bollywood drama is inspired by the American comic book series of the same name. During a recent conversation with Vogue India, Zoya Akhtar talked about her experience of working with not one, not two, but three debutants.

Zoya Akhtar’s Experience Of Working With First-Time Actors In The Archies

Zoya Akhtar revealed that while working with first-time actors the director is required to do a complete boot camp. She further added that the director also has to prepare the new actors to essay their roles perfectly. Discussing the challenge of working with newcomers, the director stated that since they are completely raw, there is a need for a complete boot camp. Mentioning the reasons for the same, the filmmaker said that she wished to co-create something with the actor. She added that she also wants the actors to be comfortable when their films are released in the cinema halls as it could be an overwhelming experience. Sharing the third reason, she said, “You have other people on the set. You have a camera in your face and you have to come up there and you have to perform. When the word action is said, it is daunting. So you want them to be over that by the time they get on to the set. You want them to get along with each other.”

Zoya Akhtar also disclosed that despite facing all these challenges, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda managed to perform well. According to the filmmaker, shooting with the debutantes made her relive her debut as a director. She further mentioned that it was a refreshing experience for her.

All About The Archies

The Archies is expected to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on December 7 this year. Aside from newcomers Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the primary cast of the movie will also include Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Koel Purie, and Tara Sharma. All of them will be seen playing characters from The Archies comics.

