Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: It is Bollywood director and actor Farhan Akhtar's birthday. He has turned 48-year-old. On this special occasion, his sister and director-producer Zoya Akhtar shared an unseen throwback picture of the two and wished Farhan. The caption read, "Listen To Me, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Of Your Life." She also added hashtags like #happybirthday, #bestbirthdayever, #bestboyever and #iloveyou in her caption. The black and white photo features Zoya in a conversation with Farhan. Well, it looks Farhan definitely has his sister's back!

The birthday post has gone viral and reacting to it, Hrithik Roshan wrote: “It is it is it is!!” Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend and model Shibani Dandekar also commented “IT IS! Go get em F!”. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Marriage: All Set To Tie Knot In Mumbai, All Details Inside-Watch Video

A few days ago, a close source of Farhan revealed that he is marrying long-time girlfriend Shibani in March 2022. “Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebs, too, who have been tested COVID positive. And so the couple has decided to get married among friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don’t want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair”, said the source.