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Zubeen Garg death: Singapore Court gives big ruling on singers deaths, says no evidence of...

Zubeen Garg death: Singapore Court gives big ruling on singer’s deaths, says no evidence of…

Singer Zubeen Garg died of drowning. Singapore Court says there is no evidence of foul play.

An important update has emerged regarding the death of Zubeen Garg, who died on September 19, 2025, during a private yacht outing. An official, citing the investigation by the Singapore Police Coast Guard, confirmed that there was no foul play involved in the incident. The official stated that Zubeen’s death, which occurred off the coast of a Singapore island last September, was due to drowning. On Wednesday, Singapore’s state coroner’s court also ruled that it had no reason to differ from the police’s findings.

Zubeen Garg, who was in Singapore for a cultural festival and was scheduled to perform, died on September 19, 2025. Evidence presented during the coroner’s inquiry indicated that he had consumed alcohol before boarding the yacht and appeared unsteady. Witnesses told the court that he initially wore a life jacket upon entering the water but later removed it, reportedly because it did not fit well.

Coroner Nakhoda concluded that Garg’s death was due to drowning, with no indication that anyone forced, pressured, or pushed him into the water. According to Channel News Asia, Nakhoda also stated that there was no evidence to suggest that those who attempted to rescue him had deliberately held his face underwater.

Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, had raised concerns that his death may have involved a conspiracy. Responding to these concerns, Officer Adam Nakhoda said that the Police Coast Guard carried out a thorough investigation and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

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Nakhoda noted that the 52-year-old singer had consumed alcohol, which may have affected his judgment, including his decision about wearing a life jacket. According to the findings, Zubeen removed his life jacket during his first time in the water. During a second swim, the captain and other passengers advised him to wear it again, but he declined.

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