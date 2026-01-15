Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore police rule out foul play, reveal Assamese icon was ‘severely intoxicated’, died after…

Home

New developments have come in the Zubeen Garg death case; Singapore authorities rule out foul play. Read what they said.

Months after the shocking demise of singer-musician Zubeen Garg, new developments have emerged in his death case. Zubeen, who was not just an artist but an icon, especially across Assam and the Northeast, left behind a legacy that was far beyond music. His sudden death sent shockwaves across the nation, causing grief and leaving his fans and near and dear ones with unanswered questions. Now, fresh details have surfaced from official investigations and court proceedings that give a clearer picture of what truly happened.

What Really Happened in Singapore

New details have emerged in the death of Zubeen Garg, confirming that the Assamese icon drowned while swimming off Lazarus Island in Singapore and not while scuba diving, as was earlier reported. As per Singapore newspaper The Straits Times, Assistant Superintendent of Police David Lim of the Police Coast Guard, the first of 35 witnesses in the coroner’s inquiry, testified about Zubeen Garg’s death, which occurred on September 19 last year in Singapore.

Court Reveals He Was ‘Severely Intoxicated’

During a hearing on Wednesday, Singapore authorities told the court that Zubeen had been “severely intoxicated” at the time of the incident. Many witnesses also reported seeing him trying to swim back to the yacht before going limp and floating face down in the water.

Soon after that, he was rescued and given CPR on board, but the singer succumbed to death. As per authorities, Zubeen had a history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last recorded episode in 2024. The Singapore police confirmed that there was no foul play involved.

Alcohol Consumption on the Yacht

According to officials, Garg and over 20 others on the yacht, including friends and colleagues, had brought snacks, drinks and alcohol on board. Witnesses reported that the singer consumed “a few cups of liquor, gin and whisky, along with a few sips of Guinness Stout.”

Zubeen, who was initially wearing a life jacket, removed it and later declined a second one that was offered to him.

Assam Government Alleges Conspiracy

While Singapore authorities ruled out foul play, developments in Assam tell a different story. The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has alleged a conspiracy behind Zubeen’s death.

Seven people have been arrested, and four have been charged with murder, including: The festival organizer, Zubeen’s secretary, some band members, his cousin, and his two personal security officers (PSOs)

Massive Chargesheet Filed by Assam Police

The Singapore hearing coincides with developments in Assam, where a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state CID submitted a 2,500-page chargesheet on December 12, which expands to roughly 12,000 pages with supporting documents.

This has added further weight to the case and made his fans curious on clarity.

Special Prosecutors Appointed

“A team of special public prosecutors (PPs) will take forward the legal battle. Senior advocate Ziaul Kamar will be the special PP. Brojendra Mohan Choudhury will be the additional PP, and Kishore Dutta, Pranjal Dutta and Bikash Jamar will be the assistant PPs,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Justice for the Late Singer

The Assam government has vowed to expedite proceedings to ensure justice for the late singer, whose death shocked fans across India and the Northeast.

A Case That Continues to Unfold

While Singapore authorities have maintained that there was no foul play and have focused on accidental drowning, the Assam government’s claims of conspiracy and murder charges have opened another complex chapter in the case. With court hearings, witness testimonies and extensive legal documentation, Zubeen Garg’s death remains one of the most closely followed investigations in recent times.

