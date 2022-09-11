New Delhi: The following two decades after the attacks on United States’ Twin Towers on 11 September 2001 saw the drastic impact of the event, witnessing a profound change in the world. The legacy of the war that followed the event is marked by heightened feelings of aggression, loss, pain, grief and mourning. This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks.Also Read - ‘Mujhe Toh Pata Hi Nahi Urvashi Kaun Hai’; Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Over Viral Video | WATCH

WHAT HAPPENED ON 9/11?

On the morning of September 11, 2001, four coordinated attacks were carried out by a total of nineteen terrorists from four different countries, all of them belonging to the al-Qaeda terror group. They hijacked four commercial aeroplanes and after taking control of the aircrafts, the terrorists crashed two of them into the upper floors of the Twin Towers (the North and South towers) of the World Trade Center complex.

The first two crashes occurred in quick succession. Just as the Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower, the second plane, Flight 175, collided with the South Tower just 17 minutes later.

Both the buildings caught fire as a result of the crash and the fire was intensified due to the jet fuel of the aircraft.

This caused the steel supporting the building structure to melt and weaken and resulted in the collapse of the towers.

The third hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon in Virginia state of the US where 184 people were killed.

However, in the fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, passengers fought back with the terrorists after learning about the three plane crashes. In the ensuing fight to take control of the plane Flight 93 eventually crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania.

At the time of the attack, there were around 16,400 to 18,000 people inside the WTC complex.

The attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations: 2,753 people were killed in New York; 184 people were killed at the Pentagon; and 40 people were killed on Flight 93.

HOW HAS THE WORLD CHANGED SINCE 9/11?

The attacks not only changed America forever, it also changed the world. Now a terror organisation did not need to enter a country physically to inflict damage. All it had to do was win supporters for their cause and then carry out attacks in the name of the organisation, thereby creating terrorist organisations with a global reach.

The September 11 plot demonstrated that al-Qaeda was an organization of global reach. The plot played out across the globe with planning meetings in Malaysia, operatives taking flight lessons in the United States, coordination by plot leaders based in Hamburg, Germany, money transfers from Dubai, and recruitment of suicide operatives from countries around the Middle East—all activities that were ultimately overseen by al-Qaeda’s leaders in Afghanistan.

However, it laid out a tough choice for the U.S, to start anew. It was like a zero hour, a chance to reshape its place in the post-Cold War world from a high perch of influence and goodwill as it entered the new millennium. This was only a decade after the collapse of the Soviet Union left America with both the moral authority and the financial and military muscle to be unquestionably the lone superpower.

However, those advantages were soon squandered. Instead of a new order, 9/11 fueled 20 years of war abroad. In the U.S., it gave rise to the angry, aggrieved, self-proclaimed patriot, and heightened surveillance and suspicion in the name of common defense.

It opened an era of deference to the armed forces as lawmakers pulled back on oversight and let presidents give primacy to the military over law enforcement in the fight against terrorism. And it sparked anti-immigrant sentiment, primarily directed at Muslim countries, that lingers today.

A war of necessity — in the eyes of most of the world — in Afghanistan was followed two years later by a war of choice as the U.S. invaded Iraq on false claims that Saddam Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction. President George W. Bush labeled Iran, Iraq and North Korea an “axis of evil.”

Thus opened the deep, deadly mineshaft of “forever wars.” There were convulsions throughout the Middle East, and U.S. foreign policy saw a differences in approaches from Bush to Obama to Trump. With that came waning trust in America’s leadership and reliability.

The attacks set loose a torrent of rage with propagating a ‘US’ VS ‘THEM’ binary, articulated by Bush — “Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists”. The ‘patriotism’ in America grew to the extent that ‘patriot under threat’ became a political identity in the United States.

The U.S.-led wars in Afghanistan and Iraq killed more than 7,000 American military men and women, more than 1,000 from the allied forces, many tens of thousands of members of Afghan and Iraqi security forces, and many hundreds of thousands of civilians, according to Brown University’s Costs of War project.

In a post war on terror world, there may not have been a major invasion in US of terror attacks like the one happened on 9/11, but it has created a world based on forever exceptions, surveillance, militarization and authoritarianism.

(With inputs from AP)