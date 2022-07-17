Guwahati: Assam became the latest state to detect African Swine Fever in pigs. The disease was reported after a pig in Dibrugarh’s Bhogali Pathar village tested positive for the African Swine Fever (ASF). Villages within the 1 km radius were designated as ‘Infected Zone’ and all pigs in those areas were reportedly culled.Also Read - What Is Black Fever Or ‘Kala-Azar’ Reported In 11 Districts Of West Bengal | Explained

“We first declared the area up to 1 km as infected. According to the rules, we’ve killed and buried all the pigs in the infected area. Simultaneously, we have also sanitised the entire area,” Dr Barua was quoted as saying by India Today.

So far, northeastern states Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya have reported cases of African Swine Fever. Last year too, the northeastern states faced an outbreak of African Swine Fever. Around 11,000 pigs were culled last year and compensation for culled pigs amounting to around Rs 12 crore was sought from the Central government.

Tracking African Swine Fever in northeast

Mizoram: The African Swine Fever was first detected in Lunglei district in March last year and subsequently, it spread to all the 11 districts of Mizoram, claiming the lives of 33,417 pigs and affecting over 10,000 families besides causing financial loss of Rs 61 crore.

Tripura: In Tripura, the state Animal Resource Development Department (ARDD) has so far culled over 240 pigs and piglets at the government-run Debipur farm and adjoining villages in Sepahijala district after the outbreak of ASF earlier this month which killed around 100 pigs. ARDD Director Dilip Chakma told IANS that as per the national guidelines, the state government has been providing Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 to the affected pig farmers. An awareness campaign on ASF has been undertaken in Sepahijala district involving the local administration and the gram panchayats, he added.

Meghalaya: In Meghalaya, many pigs have died in Umsning block in Ri-Bhoi district. Villages within 1 km radius of the infected premises were designated as ‘Infected Zone’ and all villages within the 10 km radius declared as ‘Surveillance Zone’. Principal Secretary in the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, GHP Raju, issued a notification on Tuesday informing the people that whoever places or permits to be placed in any river, lake, canal or any other water body the carcass or any other part of any animal which at the time of death was known to be infected with ASF, would be punished with fine and imprisonment.

According to experts, the outbreak of African Swine Fever may have been caused by pigs or pork imported from neighbouring Myanmar, Bangladesh and the adjoining states of northeast. The Northeastern states have sounded alert and asked people, especially owners of piggeries, to refrain from bringing pigs and piglets from other states and neighbouring countries, specially from Myanmar. The northeast region’s annual pork business is worth around Rs 8,000-10,000 crore, with Assam being the largest supplier.

What is African Swine Fever

African Swine Fever is a highly contagious disease of pigs — both domestic and wild and the mortality range may be as high as 100 per cent.

According to experts, humans don’t get infected by African Swine Fever, which was first detected in 1921 in Kenya. However, they could be the carriers of the virus.

The virus is “highly resistant in the environment, meaning that it can survive on clothes, boots, wheels, and other materials”, according to World Organisation For Animal Health

The virus also survive in various pork products, such as ham, sausages or bacon. Therefore, human behaviours can play an important role in spreading this pig disease across borders if adequate measures are not taken, as per World Organisation For Animal Health.

No vaccine is available for the African Swine Fever virus till date.

African Swine Fever: How to prevent spread

The World Organisation For Animal Health have listed out some key sanitary steps to prevent spread of African Swine Fever –

Early detection and humane killing of animals (with proper disposal of carcasses and waste)

Thorough cleansing and disinfection

Zoning/compartmentalisation and movement controls

Surveillance and detailed epidemiological investigation, and

Strict biosecurity measures on farms

African Swine Fever: Precautionary steps

If you feed your pigs with food scraps or kitchen waste, always boil them 30 minutes

Clean and disinfect equipment, materials and vehicles with approved products

Monitor pigs daily and immediately report any suspicious case to your veterinarian

Do not allow visitors to enter production areas

Isolate new pigs for at least 30 days and look out for clinical signs

Prevent contact with wild pigs through secure farm boundaries or pig hens

