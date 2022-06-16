New Delhi: Massive protests erupted in Bihar and Rajasthan against the Agnipath recruitment scheme as protesters raised concerns over job security and pension. Protesters in large numbers crowded the streets of Bihar and Rajasthan as they shouted slogans against the the Agnipath Yojana. Many also held placards and burned tyres to rollback the Agnipath scheme via which soldiers would be recruited into the Armed Forces on a four-year contract basis. Staging demonstration against Centre, the job seekers voiced apprehensions over the future of their services as the scheme pushes for only 25 per cent of the soldiers recruited to be retained for full term.Also Read - Violent Protest in Bihar's Jehanabad, Munger Against Agnipath Recruitment Scheme; Trains Set on Fire | LIVE

Agnipath scheme: Why protests being held and what job seekers say

Two days after the Centre announced the Agnipath Yojana, Army aspirants disrupted rail and road traffic in several parts of Bihar in protest against the recruitment scheme which proposes recruitment of jawans on a contractual basis for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. The protests took a violent turn on Thursday in Bihar’s Munger and Jehanabad as several agitators burned tyres, vandalised buses and set trains on fire while raising slogans against the Agnipath scheme.

Speaking to news agency ANI over taking part in the agitation, a protester voiced concerns over next step after serving in the Army for four years as only 25 per cent of soldiers will be enrolled in the regular cadre.

“Where will we go after working for only 4 years? We will be homeless after 4 years of service. So we have jammed the roads; the country’s leaders will now get to know that people are aware,” a protester in Jehanabad said.

Another protesters said, “We work hard to get inducted into the Armed forces. How will the service be for 4 years, with months of training and leaves? How will we protect the nation after getting trained for just 3 years? Govt has to take back this scheme,”

Another defence job seeker in Munger urged government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme so that recruitment in the Armed Forces can be carried out the way it was done earlier. “We demand that the recruitment be done as it used to be done earlier, Tour of Duty (ToD) be rolled back and exams be held as earlier. Nobody will go to Army just for four years,” the protester told ANI.

What is Agnipath scheme?

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the attractive recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’ which provides an opportunity for Indian youth to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

The scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces and provide a fresh lease of ‘Josh’ and ‘Jazba’ whilst at the same time bringing about a transformational shift towards a more tech-savvy Armed Forces – which is indeed the need of the hour. The selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the Armed Forces. A total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year.

The Agniveers recruited under the scheme would form a distinct rank in the armed forces. It will be different from the existing ranks. Post four-year service, they will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Armed Forces. However, not everyone will be accepted to serve full term in the Army.

The applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria, including performance during their four-year engagement period, and up to 25 per cent of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces. 100 per cent of candidates can apply on a volunteer basis to enrol in the regular cadre.

They would be required to serve for a further engagement period of a minimum of 15 years and would be governed by the existing terms and conditions of the service of Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks in Indian Army and their equivalent in Indian Navy and Indian Air Force and that of Non-Combatant enrolled in the Indian Air Force, as amended from time-to-time.

