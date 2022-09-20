Allahabad University Students’ Protest Latest Update: Some of the students at Allahabad University continued their protest on Tuesday against the administration’s decision to increase fees for various courses in the 2022-23 academic year. Videos on social media showed the students vowing to continue the demonstrations till their demands are met.Also Read - Allahabad University Fee Hike: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Demands Rollback, Calls It Anti-Youth

Why students are protesting at Allahabad University

Notably, these students are on the strike against the fee hike of the university for over a week. They are protesting against an alleged 400 times fee hike at the university. Some of the protesters had on September 15 carried flaming torches and shouted slogans against the university officials.

Moreover, a group of students under the banner of Chhatrasangh Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has claimed that the fee for undergraduate courses has been hiked by almost 400%.

Allahabad University Clarifies

The move from the students came after the executive council, the top-most decision-making body of Allahabad University, approved a proposal to increase fees on August 31.

“The fee per month at Allahabad University for the past 110 years has been Rs 12,” Vice Chancellor Sangita Srivastava said about the decision, the Hindustan Times reported.

Protesting student attempts self-immolation

On Monday, a student protesting against the fee hike at Allahabad University attempted a self-immolation bid. However, the attempt was foiled by the timely intervention of the police deployed on the spot.

Giving details, Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “Adarsh Bhadoria who was one of the students staging protest, attempted self immolation inside the university campus.” He was stopped from doing so and detained, he said.

Meena said the university administration has lodged a complaint against some people including university students for disturbing peace inside the campus. Police have lodged a case regarding the incident and initiated an investigation.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra supports protesters

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on September 12 said the students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, whose families have modest earnings, study at the university. “By increasing the fees, the government will take away a major source of education from these youths,” she wrote in a tweet.

However, the Congress leader urged the Adityanath-led government to immediately revoke the “anti-youth” decision.

Akhilesh Yadav extends support to students

In the meantime, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended his support for the protesting students. “Be it the continuous fast being observed by students for past 783 days to demand reinstatement of the student union in Allahabad University or the ‘Chhatra Jan Chhatra Jan Aakrosh Morcha’, which was taken out in the university campus in support of students sitting on fast unto death for past seven days against 400% fee hike, they are symbol of hopelessness from the BJP government,” he wrote on Twitter.