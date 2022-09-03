Artemis I: People tend to think, what’s in a name? But actually often there are deep rooted meanings that lead people to ponder for a while and keep a name. Similarly, NASA’s new moon mission, Artemis I has entrenched ideas behind its name. Artemis I is NASA’s maiden test flight that aims to improve women’s participation in more space exploration initiatives. According to Firstpost 30 percent of the engineers involved in the mission are women.Also Read - NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: When And Where To Watch Livestream Of NASA's 'Mega Moon Mission'

Reportedly, female astronauts are less likely to be selected for missions because their bodies tend to hit NASA's maximum acceptable threshold for radiation. But with this mission, which has so many hopes attached, will be taking off with two mannequins that have been specifically designed to comprehend the effects of radiation on women's bodies. This study could further pave way for NASA to navigate through ways to better protect its female astronauts.

It is also interesting to note that NASA has a history to name its mission after mythological figures. If we look through certain literary angle, the names like Atlas, Saturn, etc have been deities of power and in a way it also evokes the vastness of space and its entailing explorations.

WHO IS ARTEMIS?

There is no two thoughts about the beautiful name of this mission Artemis. Artemis was known as the Greek Goddess of Moon (perfect name for a mission to moon). Revered as one of the main deities, the daughter of Zeus was amongst the chief gods ruling from the famous Mount Olympus. She was also the twin sister of Apollo, God of Sun and Oracles.

She has always been identified with divinities of nature and her own. She was also regarded as the goddess of vegetation, wild animals, hunt and chastity.

WHY ARTEMIS?

To begin with, the name of the Goddess of Moon befits this paramount mission to moon. Also, as it comes 50 year safter Apollo, that landed first human on moon, it also ascribes to being the sister of Apollo.

Apart from this, in the legends that have immortalised the goddess of nature in time, have mostly painted a courageous and daunting figure of the goddess. It is said that her strength and fortitude have always been an inspiration to the the women. In the contemporary era she is like a feminist icon too reeling with power and self-reliance. This theory becomes tangible to the idea of the mission that envisions to boost and expand the empowerment of women in the realm of space explorations.

NASA said in a statement that Artemis personifies our path to the Moon as the name of NASA’s efforts to return astronauts and a new wave of science payloads and technology demonstrations to the lunar surface.

WHAT IS ARTEMIS 1?

“We Are Going.” This is NASA’s catchphrase for their maiden moon rocket launch, Artemis I. The 322-foot rocket was scheduled to lift off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on August 29 but did not due to a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try. It is the most powerful ever built by NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that carried astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. This mission comes half a century later after the famous Apollo moon mission had landed first human on moon.

The Kennedy Space Center clocks started ticking again as managers expressed confidence in their plan and forecasters gave favorable weather odds. The rocket is now scheduled to launch today.

This lunar mission with three test dummies strapped in for the lunar-orbiting mission, is expected to last six weeks.

During Apollo, 12 astronauts landed on the moon from 1969 through 1972, with stays of no more than a few days. NASA is looking to establish a lunar base during Artemis, with astronauts rotating in and out for weeks at a time. The next step would be Mars, possibly in the late 2030s or early 2040s.