Delhi: At this moment in time, countries across the globe are moving towards sustainable means of life. Similarly, India is also moving ahead to introduce more avenues for conservation of environment and wildlife. In a similar vein, a new wildlife corridor is going to come up in India soon. Asia's largest elevated wildlife corridor here will provide a passage for the animals across damns, roads, etc. The foundation of this Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun economic corridor, was laid last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This 12 km largest wildlife corridor will form a major chunk of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and is currently under construction in Rajaji National Park.

This project aims to to protect wildlife and reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi. After its construction it will only take 2.5 hours while earlier it used to take about 6 hours.

Building #NewIndia 🇮🇳 through #PragatiKaHighway🛣️ Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Project 🔷Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor (12 kms) under construction 🔷To Protect wildlife & reduce travel time too 🔷Travel time between Dehradun-Delhi to come down to 2.5 hrs pic.twitter.com/antXKvv1By — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) August 27, 2022

CONCEPT OF WILDLIFE CORRIDOR

According to World Atlas, a wildlife corridor is an area of habitat that provides passage for wildlife across artificial obstacles such as dams, roads, and railways. It is also known as a habitat corridor or a green corridor. In addition to connecting wildlife to habitats, wildlife corridors also facilitate the migration, interbreeding, and migration of animals. Some of the factors that should be considered during the construction of wildlife corridors include the local animal species, terrain type, topography, snow depth, human presence, vegetation cover, and physical barriers.

ASIA’S LARGEST WILDLIFE CORRIDOR

The last 20km stretch passes through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park where Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor (12km) is being constructed that includes 340m Daat Kali tunnel.

Currently the NH 72A is a 2 lane highway and cause inconvenience to the wildlife owing to the cacophony of its traffic jams.

Once completed, the expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hrs to 2.5 hours and Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours, he stated

This elevated corridor will be India’s first such green highway that will pass through a forest area running alongside the Rajaji Tiger Reserve

It will also have certain wayside amenities as well.

COST OF CONSTRUCTION

Speaking to News 18, SBS Negi, a consultant involved in the project said, “The old highway will give free passage to wildlife. The elevated highway will be used for commuting. It will hardly take 10 minutes to reach Daat Kali Temple. The elevated highway will be a treat for the eyes,” he said, adding that commutes could also have the chance to see the area’s wildlife.

The report by News 18 added that the total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 8,300 crore and it is set to completed by the end of 2024. More than 10,000 trees will be axed to make way for the elevated highway. While more than 2,000 trees, mostly in Sal forest, will be cut in the Dehradun division, another 10,000-plus trees will be chopped down in UP forest division.