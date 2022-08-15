New Delhi: During the ceremonial 21-shot salute to the tricolour at the historic Red Fort on India’s 76th Independence Day today, a made-in-India gun was used for the first time in 75 years of the nation’s independence. Also, for the first time, MI-17 helicopters showered flowers at the Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations.Also Read - Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee Shakes a Leg With Folk Artists to Celebrate Independence Day | Watch

So far, British guns have been used for ceremonial salute. "The sound that we always wanted to hear, we are hearing it after 75 years. It is after 75 years that the tricolour has got the ceremonial salute at the Red Fort for the first time from a made-in-India gun," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He further added that all Indians will be inspired and feel empowered on hearing this made-in-India gun roar.

In his speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi also commended the armed forces personnel for adopting his vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and taking steps towards realising it.

“I want to salute the soldiers of this country from my heart. The manner in which my vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat has been collectively adopted by the soldiers and officers of the armed forces, I can not salute them enough.” It is not a small resolution when a soldier decided to list 300 items that it will not import from other countries, Modi said.

He was referring to the Defence Ministry’s decision to issue multiple “positive indigenisation lists” that lists 300 plus items which will not be imported after a certain period of time. “I can see the seeds of Atmanirbhar Bharat in that resolution that will lead to the birth of a big tree,” Modi added.

What is ATAGS — The Indigenous howitzer gun

The indigenous howitzer gun that was used for the ceremonial salute on Monday has been designed by the Centre-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). And, this year, two Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzers joined the battery that fired along with other 25 Pounders, said officials.

Sangam Sinha, DG (R&M), DRDO said, “On the occasion of the elixir of freedom, folding cannon is a great gift for India. This is the longest-range cannon in the world and is capable of hitting targets from 45 to 48 km.”

“The biggest thing is that for the first time it is Made in India by Bharat Forge. It is an indigenous artillery gun being used for the 21-gun salute on Independence Day. The ATAGS is developed by DRDO and is currently at the Red Fort. This will be a big support to the Indian Army,” he added.

ATAGS is a 155mm calibre Gun System with a firing range of 48 km and advanced features like high mobility, quick deployability, auxiliary power mode, advanced communication system, automatic command and control system with night capability in direct-fire mode. A team of DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune led by Scientists and Artillery Officers have been responsible for making this possible.

The ATAGS project was started in 2013 by DRDO to replace older guns in service in the Indian Army with a modern 155mm artillery gun. ARDE partnered with two private firms Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the manufacturing of this specialised gun.

ATAGS is a world-class system which fires the Bimodular charge system in Zone 7. No other Gun in the world is known to have that capability yet. ATAGS has already proved its mettle during the recently conducted summer trials and is currently undergoing DGQA evaluation. This gun system is designed to provide one of the best accuracy and consistency in gun systems compared to other gun systems of the same calibre in the world. ATAGS has been proven in extreme weather conditions and has gone through rigorous trials and evaluations.

This specialised Gun System is compatible with C4I systems like the Artillery Combat Command and Control System (ACCCS) called Shakti for technical fire control, fire planning, deployment management, and operational logistics management of the Indian Army.