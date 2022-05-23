New Delhi: The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) or QUAD is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States that is maintained by talks between member countries. The dialogue was initiated in 2007 by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the support of Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and US Vice President Dick Cheney.Also Read - Apple To Choose India, Vietnam Over China For Production Of iPhone, iPad, MacBook: Report

A Brief Timeline

The earliest framework for the QUAD surfaced in 2004 when the US, Japan, India, and Australia formed a "core group" during their joint response to the 2004 tsunami.

In 2006, on his Tokyo visit, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh announced that Japan and India wanted to begin a dialogue with other "like-minded countries in the Asia-Pacific region".

QUAD countries held their first official meeting, in Manila in 2007. The Prime Ministers of India, Japan, and Australia met with then US Vice President Dick Cheney on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

From 2013 to 2020, each of the QUAD countries saw their share of China’s aggression. India dealt with four Chinese border aggressions in 2103, 2014, 2017, and 2020.

The first ministerial-level meeting of Quad was held in 2019.

All four navies participated in their first joint exercise in over a decade, in November 2020.

In March 2021, US President Joe Biden convened a virtual QUAD meeting attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. They formed working groups on Covid-19 vaccines, climate change, technological innovation, and supply-chain resilience.

Objectives Of The QUAD

QUAD’s primary objectives include maritime security, combating the Covid-19 crisis, especially vis-à-vis vaccine diplomacy, addressing the risks of climate change, creating an ecosystem for investment in the region, and boosting technological innovation.

Though QUAD was formed as a platform to cooperate for safeguarding joint security and other interests in the Indo-Pacific region, observers and analysts say that the QUAD was formed to counter China’s recent military and economic rise. It is worth noting that all the four QUAD countries share a common concern over China’s growing assertiveness and dominance in the Asia Pacific.

The China Factor

China initially opposed the formation of the QUAD and it has maintained the same stance. In 2018, the Chinese Foreign Minister referred to the QUAD as a “headline-grabbing idea”. Beijing sees the existence of the QUAD as part of a larger strategy to encircle China. Beijing is concerned that India could create significant problems for China if it joins hands with other powers.

Significance of QUAD for India

It is believed that the forum strategically counters China’s economic and military rise. Interestingly, if Chinese hostilities rise on the borders, India can take the support of the other Quad nations to counter the communist nation. In addition, India can even take the help of its naval front and conduct strategic explorations in the Indo-Pacific region.

Tuesday’s Meeting

The leaders of India, the United States, Japan, and Australia are all set to meet in Tokyo on Tuesday, May 24. Tuesday’s meeting of QUAD leaders will be the fourth time the group has interacted since its first virtual meeting in March 2021. An in-person meeting was held in September 2021 and another virtual meeting was held in March.

The QUAD summit is said to be one of the region’s most important foreign policy summits of the year.