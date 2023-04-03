Barcode Turns 50: Why Future of Barcode Looks Grim As It Competes With QR Codes | Explained

Home

A barcode is a machine-readable representation of numerals and characters. It consists of bars and spaces of varying width that can be read with an optical barcode scanner.

New Delhi: The barcode that revolutionised supermarket checkout and facilitated retail globalisation is turning 50. Over the years, the stripes shown below on packages of products supermarkets, convenience stores and other stores have become ubiquitous. A barcode is a machine-readable representation of numerals and characters. It consists of bars and spaces of varying width that can be read with an optical barcode scanner.

However, the barcode, which brought a huge transformation in the world of retail shopping, might become a thing of a past soon as it faces competition from the younger QR code, the information-filled squares used in smartphones. The trademark beep as a product is scanned is heard about six billion times per day across the world as around 70,000 items are sold each second.

“The barcode not only identifies a product, but “gives professionals in stores access to other functionalities”, said Laurence Vallana, head of France de SES-Imagotag, a company that specialises in electronic tagging.

Some Interesting Facts About Barcode:

It was in the year 1952, Barcodes was initially patented by Norman Joseph Woodland and Bernard Silver in the United States.

US engineer George Laurer in 1972 perfected the technology.

It was after 1972 that the Barcodes were commercialisation.

On April 3, 1973 the standard to identify products was agreed by a number of large retailers and food companies.

It later became known as EAN-13, which stands for European Article Number and the number of digits in the barcode.

The following year, on June 26 in the US state of Ohio, the first product was scanned.

A pack of chewing gum was scanned that is now in the National Museum of American History in Washington.

Today, the non-governmental organisation Global Standard 1 manages the barcode system and counts about two million firms as members.

It provides companies with a unique “global trade item number” for each product, which is then translated into the barcode.

Each firm must pay an annual fee based on their sales, up to nearly $5,000 per year.

The new standard, based on QR, or Quick Response code, will be introduced around 2027.

Advantages of barcode

Barcode enables rapid data collection in real-time using barcode readers.

With fewer errors, Barcode allows for faster data entry operations.

It is a mature, tested technology and also less costly

It is lighter and smaller than RFID tags, and it is simple to use.

What is a QR code?

A quick response code which is also known as a QR code, is a type of barcode that includes machine-readable details about the item to which it is attached. A QR code is two-dimensional, containing information in both vertical and horizontal directions. QR codes comprise a wealth of data. Everyone, from large corporations to the local grocery store, can generate their QR code and bind it to their products.

Here are some of the interesting details of QR Code:

QR codes, developed in 1994, can hold much more information as they are read both horizontally, like barcodes, and vertically.

The QR code can integrate information directly, such as the composition of the product and recycling instructions.

GS1 believes moving to the QR code format allows the sharing of far more information about products as well as content, enabling new uses that will be accessible to consumers as well as retailers.

As smartphones can read QR codes, they are an easy way to send people to websites to get additional information, leading to their widespread adoption by companies, artists and even museums.

They are even used by payment systems. But barcodes are likely to remain in place for years to come as the world gradually transitions to QR codes.

Advantages of QR code

QR codes can encode almost any type of data, including numeric, alphabetic, special, and binary data.

They can be scanned using a camera in a smartphone or any phone that has scanning capability.

It enables exceptionally fast scanning.

The QR code has high fault tolerance. Even if some of the code is destroyed, information could still be extracted from it.

Unlike 1-d barcodes, it can store a large amount of information.

Barcode or QR code?

It is important to mention that there is no clear winner between barcodes and QR codes in many applications. Barcodes can be effective if one wants to store a product identification number or attach information about a product or item in a database. Whereas, QR codes can be useful if the customer wants to store large amounts of data and make that information accessible to other users who do not have access to the database where the extra information is stored.

