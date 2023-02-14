Home

BBC Office Raids: How Is Income Tax Survey Different From I-T Search? Explained

BBC Office raids: During the survey, the I-T department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the London headquartered public broadcaster and its Indian arm.

BBC Office Raids: The Income Tax investigation is linked to international taxation issues of BBC subsidiary companies.

BBC Office Raids Latest Update: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said it conducted a survey operation at the BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion. The surprising move comes weeks after the BBC aired a two-part documentary India: The Modi Question on PM Modi. It is learnt that the action was initiated by the director general of the Income Tax Department in Mumbai across three premises.

During the survey, the I-T department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the London headquartered public broadcaster and its Indian arm. And the officials said that the investigation is linked to international taxation issues of BBC subsidiary companies.

What Income Tax Survey?

Income Tax Surveys are conducted by the tax officials to probe hidden or unreported income and property. The main objective is to gather information. Moreover, the Income

What Income Tax Search?

In case of tax evasion, the income tax searches are done at buildings, places of business, and locations to identify concealed income or riches. The I-T officials are given the authority to seize documents, assets, bullion, and other items that have been kept from them.

How Income Tax Survey Different From Income Tax Search?

The Income Tax Surveys are done throughout business hours, whereas searches are not limited in any way.

In simple words, the surveys are a gentler version of search operations. However, the main objective of the surveys is to gather information.

The main goal of a search and seizure is to identify unaccounted riches and documents of such transactions.

The Income Tax Surveys can only be done during the business hours that the company is open for business. However, the searches can be conducted at any time.

