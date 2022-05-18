New: Indian Railways is struggling to provide bedrolls to passengers even two months after announcing the restoration of the facility. To meet the depend, Railways has reportedly placed orders for over 15 lakh bedroll items including bed sheets, towels, blankets and pillow covers to make up for the losses and restore the linen services fully.Also Read - Western Railway Celebrates Golden Jubilee of Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express

With the Covid-related restrictions largely lifted, the Railways had on March 10 said the linen facility would be restored in trains in a phased manner. However, it has not been restored in full even more than two months after the announcement. Also Read - Top 7 Most Beautiful Train Routes In India

Why Railways Is Facing A Shortage of Linen?

According to Railway Officials, 60 per cent of the linen stock was damaged during the Covid years and a significant amount went into making masks. Moreover, Railways has also extended the bedroll facility in more trains than before, leading to the further shortage. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Good News For Commuters. Central Railways to Run Additional AC Coaches From Today

The bedroll e facility was available in 1,114 pairs of trains before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but now it is being provided only in 520 pairs, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. Moreover, only 1,308 trains were provided with curtains in the compartment before Covid. The facility is now available in 1,225 trains.

According to Railway officials, the coronavirus pandemic also resulted in a major disruption in the supply chain over the last two years. Earlier, linen provided onboard trains was sourced from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), now the Divisional Railway Managers in the zones have been empowered to procure the linen from mills.

National transporter needs around 7.5 lakh packets of such linen set daily which comprise bedsheets, pillowcases, blankets and hand towels. As of now, only around half of this is available, the officials said.

Railways have to procure a total of 15,28,447 bed linen items, including 2,24,456 pillow covers, 4,73,591 handloom bed sheets, and 92,743 handloom blankets, 29,124 bath towels and 1,36,118 handloom face towels among other items to meet the demand.

How is Railways handling the situation?

Passengers have complained they are not informed about the train where they will get the linen set, leaving them confused and guessing.

After being inundated with queries about the bedrolls and to avoid inconvenience to the passengers, the Railways now sends messages to travellers after they book a ticket, informing them about the availability of linen on board. The Railways also sends a link listing the trains where the supply of linen has been restored.