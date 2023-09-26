Home

Explainer

Bengaluru Bandh Today: Why Cauvery Water Dispute Flared Up Again between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu – Explained

Bengaluru Bandh Today: Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been at loggerheads for decades over the issue of sharing the water of the Cauvery river.

Several organisations including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, have called for Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday. PHOTO: PTI

Bengaluru Bandh: Normal life in Bengaluru has come to a standstill as farmer bodies, Kannada organisations, and opposition parties have called for a ‘Bandh’ in the city to protest against the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective September 13. The bandh has been called by the ‘Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti’, an umbrella outfit of farmers’ associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar.

What Is The Cauvery Dispute?

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for decades have been at loggerheads over the issue of sharing the water of the Cauvery river. The recent flare-up was reported after the rejection of the Karnataka government’s petition by the Supreme Court against an order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) asking Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from September 13.

The protesters who have called for the protest argue that water is being released to Tamil Nadu even as the southwest monsoon draws to a close and storage levels are very low in the Cauvery basin reservoirs in Karnataka. Notably, Cauvery is the main source of drinking water for the city of Bengaluru and for the irrigation of farmland in the Mandya region of the state.

Why Cauvery Dispute Still Arise Despite 2018 SC Verdict?

The bone of contention of political parties in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is that the Supreme Court order of 2018 has given the water-sharing norms only for a normal monsoon season and not a distress year, like the current one is turning out to be with rainfall over 30 per cent below normal.

Meanwhile, the DMK in Tamil Nadu and the Congress and the JDS in Karnataka have urged PM Modi to intervene to create a mechanism for redressal of the dispute in distress years.

Who Called Bengaluru Bandh?

Several organisations including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, the unions of the state bus transport services, and farmers collectives have called for a day-long Bengaluru Bandh. Their objective is to pressurise the government not to release Cauvery reservoir waters to Tamil Nadu till the CWMA reviews the situation again.

What Supreme Court Said in 2018 Verdict?

In its February 2018 verdict, the Supreme Court granted an additional share of 14.75 TMC of water to Karnataka and reduced the Tamil Nadu share by the same amount. The additional share was given to Karnataka for drinking water in southern part of the state.

Out of the 740 TMC of Cauvery water to be shared every year, the Supreme Court had reportedly asked 404.25 TMC to Tamil Nadu, 284.75 TMC to Karnataka, 30 TMC to Kerala, 7 TMC to Puducherry and 14 TMC for environment protection and wastage into the sea.

The apex court had also asked for the creation of the CWMA and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to adjudicate disputes between the states within the framework of the final court orders.

How The Current Crisis Started?

As per the 2018 Supreme Court verdict, Karnataka is supposed to release 123.14 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu between June and September. Karnataka should release a total of 45.95 TMC of water in August and 36.76 TMC in September in a normal monsoon season. However, Karnataka released only 40 TMC of water till September 23, citing a distress situation in the state.

After the water-sharing issue escalated, Tamil Nadu in August approached the CWMA to ensure normal supplies. Then the CWRC, a recommendatory mechanism under the CWMA, observed that the rainfall in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka was deficient by 26 per cent (by early August). Then the committee observed that Karnataka had only released 30.252 TMC of water from June 1 to August 28, as opposed to the stipulated 80.451 TMC in a normal year.

Based on the recommendations of the committee, the CWMA on August 12 ordered the release of about 13 TMC of water for 15 days at the rate of 12,000 cusecs per day even as Tamil Nadu sought 25,000 cusecs per day. The CWRC and the CWMA then reviewed the monsoon situation again on August 28 and reduced the quantum of release from Karnataka to 5,000 cusecs per day, while Tamil Nadu sought 12,000 cusecs.

Amid these developments, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka then moved Supreme Court to challenge the CWMA orders, but on September 21, it upheld the release of 5,000 cusecs until September 26. However, the Karnataka government said it will adhere to the SC order till September 26 and then reconsider the situation.

