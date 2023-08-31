Home

Chandrayaan-3: Why Will India’s Moon Mission Conclude in Next 7 Days | Explained

New Delhi: After scripting history on August 23 with Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 is set to conclude its operations in the next seven days. The development comes as ISRO said that two or the three missions of the Chandrayaan-3 were achieved. The ISRO said the first 2 missions — demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, and demonstration of rover movement on the moon — have been successful. Chandrayaan-3’s third mission, which is the in-situ scientific experiments on the moon is currently underway.

The Moon mission made India the fourth country to accomplish a landing on the lunar surface, and the first to reach the unexplored south pole of the moon.

The whole mission’s primary objective was to achieve a soft landing on the moon, explore the lunar surface, and collect invaluable scientific data.

Another major goals of Chandrayaan-3 was to look for water, as scientists believe that the huge craters in the south polar region hold ice that could support human habitation on the Moon in the future.

In the meantime, the Pragyan rover, after rolling down from Vikram lander, has been conducting a series of experiments on the lunar surface.

The rover been analyzing the lunar soil and collecting data to better understand the composition of the moon.

Why Will The Moon Mission End Soon?

The Chandrayaan-3’s Moon mission will come to an end due to the lunar night, a period when the surface of the moon is not exposed to the sun.

This phenomenon of lunar night lasts about 14 Earth days, equivalent to one lunar day. During this time, the whole south pole goes dark, making it impossible for the solar-powered Pragyan rover to operate.

What Is Lunar Night?

The lunar night happens because of the moon’s rotation, which lasts about 28 days on Earth. For half of this time, the lunar surface is exposed to the sun, while for the other half, it is in complete darkness. This cycle is almost similar to the pattern of daylight hours on Earth.

Despite several challenges on the lunar surface, Chandrayaan-3 has been doing significant researches on the Moon and it is great achievement for the country.

Chandrayaan-3’s Life Span On Moon

The total life span of Chandrayaan-3 is one lunar day which is 14 Earth days, and the ISRO may try to stretch it for one more day. However, this depends on whether there is enough power to keep the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover functioning well. So far the mission has completed 7 days, and it has 7 more days to go.

Pragyan Rover Clicks First Image of Vikram Lander

On Wednesday, the Pragyan rover clicked an image of Vikram lander, giving a picturesque view of the Moon’s surface. “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Smile, please📸!” Read the Post by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The ‘image of the mission’ was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS)” ISRO posted on X.

In another tweet, ISRO added “Beyond Borders, Across Moonscapes: India’s Majesty knows no bounds!.”

“Once more, co-traveller Pragyan captures Vikram in a Snap! This iconic snap was taken today around 11 am IST from about 15 m” read a tweet by ISRO, The data from the NavCams is processed by SAC/ISRO, Ahmedabad.

India took a giant leap as ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the moon on August 23, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

