The Charles Sobhraj Story

The story of Charles Sobhraj is nothing short of a crime thriller. From multiple jails breaks to arrests, the 78-year-old French serial killer will be set free today.

Charles Sobhraj: The serpent is now free. A man with blood of dozens on his hands shall roam the grounds unhinged. After years of spending a treacherous life filled with murders, conning, and escaping jail, the infamous Charles Sobhraj will be released from Nepal Jail on December 22, Thursday.

Nepal’s Supreme Court has issued an order to free serial killer Charles Sobhraj, also known as “bikini killer” from jail on the basis of a legal provision which states that prisoners who have completed 75 per cent of their jail term and showed good character during imprisonment can be released, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The French serial killer, has been released on the grounds of old age. He has been in Nepali jail on the charge of murdering two American tourists. The court concluded that the 78-year-old should be freed as he has already completed 95 per cent of his jail term.

Sobhraj’s lawyers had long been demanding the court’s intervention for clemency. Arrested on September 19, 2003, Sobhraj’s lifetime imprisonment would end on September 18 next year.

The French citizen with Vietnamese and Indian parentage committed a string of murders throughout Asia in the 1970s.

The curious case of the ‘Bikini Killer’

Sobhraj is accorded with long and dark criminal history. For the nature of his crimes like murder and wriggling away from jail, he has been ascribed with the moniker – ‘the bikini killer’ because some of his victims were found murdered in bikinis in Thailand and ‘the serpent’ for slipping out of jail.

A French nationalist, Sobhraj had travelled the globe and killed people on his “hippie” trail. He preyed travellers, western tourists backpacking through Asia. It is said that Sobhraj would drug them, spike their drinks or food. Reportedly, he has been accused of about 20 odd murders in different countries.

He did not just stop at this. In his bucket of crimes, he has been accused of stealing multiple passports. Often he would use the identities of the people he had killed.

However, till date, there is not clarity over his motives.

Charles’ game of Chor- Police: Series of arrests and jail breaks

Sobhraj was first jailed in Paris in 1963 for burglary but went on to be accused of committing crimes in a list of countries -France, Greece, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, India, Thailand and Malaysia, according toa report by CNN.

Having charmed people with his French suave and looks, he recruited people in becoming his accomplice in crime. In July 1976, he was arrested after students reported police of his shams and how he drugged them with poison pills.

Nearing his jail term end, he made an escape. He had spiked the sweets distributed to guards on account of his birthday but was re-apprehended later.

After completing his term in India, he returned to France. Later he landed in Nepal in 2003 and in 2004 Later, he was convicted for killing an American woman, Connie Jo Bronzich American friend, Laurent Carrière.

The French killer was arrested in 2004 after he was first spotted in a Kathmandu casino and got a sentence of life improsnment.

Sobhraj, who has been implicated in more than 20 killings, served 21 years in India for poisoning a busload of French tourist and killing an Israeli national, as per The Kathmandu Post.

A hollow childhood

Born in French administered Saigon, Veitnam, Charles was a son of Indian businessman and a Vietnamese shop assistant. But, later he was abandoned by his father.

Sobhraj later moved to France after his mother married a French soldier. It has been written in the many biographies and articles about him that Sobhraj resented his father’s abandonment and never settled into his mother’s new family. He took to petty crimes early, moving in and out of jails since his teenage.

Charles Sobhraj in pop culture

In a life spent in jail and escaping jail, and in between being doused in crime, there are books and movies based on his life. A bollywood movie Mai Aur Charles and a BBC documentary ‘The Serpent’ are some of the most famous works portraying his story.