Home

Explainer

Understanding ChatGPT: What Is It And Why Is Everyone Obsessing Over This AI Chatbot?

Understanding ChatGPT: What Is It And Why Is Everyone Obsessing Over This AI Chatbot?

Recently, a major chunk of the conversation in the tech world has revolved around the ChatGPT, a tool that is part of a new generation of AI systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand.

ChatGPT: The AI chatbot claims the dialogue format makes it possible for the platform to "answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests".

ChatGPT: Artificial intelligence (AI) market is gaining momentum in the recent years. The use of AI has seen a swift rise from science fiction to reality. Recently, a major chunk of the conversation in the tech world has revolved around the ChatGPT, a tool that is part of a new generation of AI systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand. The free tool has been around for just five weeks but is raising eyebrows.

What is ChatGPT

Ask the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to write an essay on any topic, it will generate answer in a matter of seconds. The ChatGPT tool is available for free to anyone with an internet connection and designed to be more user-friendly. It works like a written dialogue between the AI system and the person asking it questions.

You may like to read

Millions of people have played with it over the past month, using it to write silly poems or songs, to try to trick it into making mistakes, or for more practical purposes such as helping compose an email. All of those queries are also helping it get smarter.

The AI chatbot claims the dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to “answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests”.

How to use ChatGPT

Visit official website – openai.com/blog/chatgpt/

Click on ‘Try ChatGPT’ button the homepage

Sign up with email address and log onto the platform

A new page will launch where you can type your query in the text box and click enter

The chatbot will answer your query

ChatGPT: The challenges

Is the chatbot ChatGPT omniscient or smart enough to replace human? Not yet. But it can be buildable, experts say. ChatGPT has all kinds of potential to go big and it is already becoming a major business. “ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but good enough at some things to create a misleading impression of greatness,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Twitter in December.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest EXPLAINERS News on India.com.