Congress Foundation Day Today: A Glimpse Into The Illustrious History of The Grand Old Party

The Congress Party — The grand old party in India, was founded on December 28, 1885. As it marks its 139th foundation day on December 28, it’s a moment to reflect on its historical significance, evolution, and enduring role in shaping India’s socio-political landscape.

Congress Foundation Day: Tracing the Party’s Historic Journey

First Session of the Congress: The Journey Begins

It was on 28 December 1885, seventy-two social reformers, journalists, and lawyers congregated for the first session of the Indian National Congress(INC) at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College, Bombay.

Second Session of the Congress

Under the leadership of Dadabhai Naoroji, The second session of the Congress was conducted in Calcutta. The number of delegates had increased to 434. Towards the end of the session, the Congress decided to set up Provincial Congress Committees across the country.

Sixth Session

During the sixth session, In his presidential address, Pherozeshah Mehta states,”‘To my mind, a Parsi is a better and a truer Parsi, as a Mohammedan or a Hindu is a better and truer Mohammedan or Hindu, the more he is attached to the land which gave him birth, the more he is bound in brotherly relations and affection to all the children of the soil, the more he recognises the fraternity of all the native communities of the country”. Mehta’s vision underscores the importance of fostering a sense of belonging and fraternity among all communities residing within the nation’s borders. It resonates with the ethos of inclusivity, mutual respect, and solidarity among individuals of different backgrounds, showcasing the beauty of a unified, diverse nation where every citizen cherishes their roots while embracing a shared identity as fellow compatriots.

Dadabhai Naoroji – First Asian to be elected to the British Parliament

During the 1892 Parliamentary Elections in Britain, Dadabhai Naoroji achieved victory in the Finsbury Central seat as a candidate of the Liberal Party, triumphing despite disparaging remarks from a prominent British politician who criticized the electorate for “stooping so low as to vote for a brown man.”

Eighth Session

During the Allahabad Session in 1892, Congress condemned the newly implemented Indian Councils Act of 1892, asserting that the Act failed to grant Indian people the right to directly elect their own representatives.

Eleventh Session

At its Eleventh Session, the Congress witnessed a notable surge in delegates, rising from 1163 in 1894 to 1584. As per the Congress website, an elated President Surendranath Banerjea congratulated the Congress for bringing together ‘the scattered element of a vast and diversified population’, and making them vibrate with the new born sentiment of an awakened nationality.

Bombay Session(1904)

At its Bombay Session, the grand old party protested the violation of rules by Lord Curzon as he used revenues from India for his forward policy in Tibet. In addition, the Congress recorded its emphatic protest against the Curzon administration’s proposal to divide Bengal, a province that was at the forefront of the anti-British struggle.

Mahatma Gandhi First Appearance on the Congress Platform

At the 1901 Calcutta Session, Mahatma Gandhi made his debut appearance on the Congress platform. A lawyer situated in South Africa at the time, Gandhi advocated for the Congress to support the struggle against racial discrimination and exploitation in the nation.

Tilak’s arrest

As per the Congress website, the shadow of Bal Gangadhar Tilak arrest on charges of sedition, loomed large over the Amraoti Session. Surendranath Banerjea made full use of his brilliant oratorical skills while voicing his solidarity with Tilak. “For Mr. Tilak, my heart is full of sympathy, my feelings go forth to him in his prison house. A Nation is in tears,’ he said.

Moderates and Extremists

One of the significant outcome of the 1915 Bombay Session was that the constitution of the Congress was suitably altered so as to admit the delegates from the extremist section. In response, Tilak expressed readiness for his supporters to rejoin the Congress, leading to a substantial increase in delegates from 866 the previous year to 2259.

Return of Gandhi

Gandhiji and Kasturba Gandhi set sail for England on July 18, 1914, where they arrived two days after the country had entered World War I. On January 9, 1915, both returned to India. This was a homecoming that was to change the path of India’s history. World War I During the onset of the First World War in Europe, the Congress promised all help in the prosecution of the War. The Congress demanded that the higher ranks of the army should be thrown open to Indians and that military schools and colleges should be established in the nation. Congress Declares ‘Swaraj’ As its Aim In response to the growing influence of the extremists, the moderates invited Dadabhai Naoroji to come from England to preside over the session. However, the vocabulary of the extremists triumphed in a way as Naoroji declared Swaraj as the ‘only and chief remedy’ In self government lies our hope, strength and greatness, he said.

The Surat Split

The Congress’s Surat Session was marred by disturbances. Extremist figures like Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Bipin Chandra Pal were pushing for resolutions on Swaraj, Boycott, and national education. Meanwhile, the moderate leaders like Surendranath Banerjea and Gopal Krishna Gokhale were advocating a softer approach. The stark divergence in perspectives led to an impasse, causing the Session to unravel into chaos and ultimately resulting in its suspension.

Kanpur Session, 1925

After Annie Besant, Sarojini Naidu became the second woman to preside over the Congress. During her presidential address, she said: ‘How shall I stir your hearts, how shall I light that flame that cannot die, so that your slavery, so that your disunion, so that all the things that make you hungry and naked and forlorn, oppressed and battered ‘will be burnt in that undying fire?’

Non-cooperation

In August 1920, a non-cooperation movement was led by Mahatma Gandhi against the British for not addressing the widespread anger caused by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the Khilafat issue.

Rowlatt Bills

Gandhiji launched his first all-India Satyagraha against the Rowlatt Bills on April 6, 1919, which extended ’emergency measures’ to control public unrest.

