COP27 Summit: What Is India’s Agenda At The Mega Climate Talks

At the COP27 summit, India is expected to push for better climate financing for G20 countries.

COP27 Summit: Sharm el-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt.

COP27 Summit: All eyes are on the 27th edition of the United Nations global summit on climate change, known as COP27. The mega climate summit will be held from Monday (November 6)-November 20 in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will lead the Indian delegation at the conference.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and more than 100 heads of states are expected to attend the conference. It is not yet clear if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it. 198 to UNFCCC gather once a year to discuss how to jointly address climate change.

India’s agenda at the COP27 summit – Key Points To Know

The main focus of Conference of Parties, COP27 summit will be on climate financing where India will push for better financing for G20 countries. Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said the International Solar Alliance would “take up the cause” of demanding delivery of the Paris Agreement’s $100 billion per year climate financing pledge, which was supposed to run from 2020 to 2025 before increasing thereafter.

It is likely that India may seek clarity on the definition of climate finance and nudging developed countries to enhance supply of technology and finance needed to address climate change and resulting disasters.

According to the Union Environment Ministry, India looks forward to substantial progress on the discussions related to climate finance and clarity on its definition. “As it is a saying that ‘what gets measured gets done’, more clarity is needed on the definition of climate finance for the developing countries to be able to accurately assess the extent of finance flows for climate action,” it said in a statement.

The absence of a definition allows developed countries to greenwash their finances and pass off loans as climate-related aid. “India will seek clarity as to what constitutes climate finance whether it is grants, loans or subsidies,” Yadav told reporters on Thursday.

At COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009, developed countries had committed to jointly mobilise $100 billion per year by 2020 to help developing countries tackle climate change, but they have miserably failed in doing so. Along with other developing countries, India will ramp up pressure on rich nations to deliver on this promise.

Developing countries, including India, will also push rich countries to agree to a new global climate finance target – also known as the new collective quantified goal on climate finance (NCQG) — which they say should be in trillions as the costs of addressing and adapting to climate change have grown.

At the UN climate conference, India will also emphasise again on its invitation to all countries to join the LiFE movement “Lifestyle for Environment”, a pro-people and pro-planet effort that seeks to shift the world from mindless and wasteful consumption to mindful and deliberate utilization of natural resources.

Brief: Basically, India is expected to raise matters and argue matters related to climate finance at the COP27 summit for the developing world where per capita emissions are comparatively quite low against the developed world in order to address carbon mitigation.

(With inputs from Agencies)