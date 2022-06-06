New Delhi: In this new era of digitalisation, online banking has become a necessity for everyone, despite the ever-present threat of cyber frauds. Although cybercrime was on the rise even before the onset of the Covid-19, reliance on online mediums for transactions since the pandemic has further accelerated this disturbing trend. So, if you ever become the target of a scammer, you should immediately call 1930 in case any money has been debited from your accounts fraudulently.Also Read - Government's Cyber Dost Initiative Is Helping Create Awareness Against Cybercrimes

Report any instance of cyber fraud instantaneously

In the scenario where you are convinced that you have been a victim of a cybercrime, immediately report the incident on the national pan-India 1930. Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, introduced 1930 as the Cyber Financial Fraud helpline to help people in distress if someone fraudulently withdraws money from their accounts or digital wallets or misuses their credit /debit cards.

Alternatively, such crimes can also be reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in). This portal is connected to all the financial intermediaries like banks, wallets and online merchants. The Cyber Crime Wing of police uses this portal to communicate with the banks and so on to freeze the fraudulent transaction so that money can be stopped from going into the hands of fraudsters.

These steps can mitigate risks of data, information, or financial loss in the case of fraud.

What are the other ways to protect yourself from cybercrime

Use smart, verified apps only

Mobile applications are great for quick access to a variety of services. Whether is a financial app or games app, be mindful of installing applications on your mobile phone and make sure you are using a verified app. Download the applications only from authentic play stores like Google Play Store, Apple App Store or Windows App Store.

Browse only secure and authorized websites

A website might look professional, however, you should avoid making online payments unless you are sure that it is genuine. Be aware of website domain names that may look similar to the original one in the URL. Browse only those websites that carry “https://” preceding with “www” and domain name in the URL.

Use secure connections

The urge to use unsecured public connections can also lead to a problem as it becomes accessible to cyber fraudsters on the prowl. They can monitor your activity and gain access to your smartphone with the help of advanced technology. Hence, if you are going to make an online payment, be sure to do it using a secure private internet connection.

Be watchful while using card

Always make card payments in front of your eyes and check whether the card reading POS machine is genuine. There are ample stories of cards being cloned by skimmers as the card must be out of your sight during making online payments. In case your card is lost, informing the bank immediately and getting it blocked is the primary step you should take because timely blocking the card can avoid financial losses.

Upgrade your computer and mobile security

Keep your computer and mobile phone security software, web browser, and operating system updated to avoid online cheating. Always set your passwords strong with special characters, letters, numbers, and upper and lower case. Remember to change the passwords on a regular basis.

Do not respond to unsolicited calls and messages

We all get fraudulent calls, emails and messages that try to trick us into disclosing personal information. The fraudulent callers may pose as an employee with some bank or financial institution and ask you for your financial details, citing issuing credit cards, free cash back, lottery, etc. Once they get your bank details, they can steal your hard-earned money from your bank account without even your knowledge. Do not entertain these communications.

Do not give ‘remote access’ to your computer

Unless you have contacted a technician to fix your computer, anyone who tries to gain remote access to your computer is very likely a scammer. These types of deceivers will cite reasons like updating your software, operating system or anti-virus and get access to your personal information which later turns into online payment fraud.

Avoid sharing your personal information

Never share your personal and bank-related details offline or online, unless you are absolutely sure about the authenticity of the representative. There can be a cyber scammer disguised as an official from a financial institution. Always verify the identity of the person asking for the bank details and never share your personal information on social networking sites either.