Home

Explainer

Cyclone ‘Michaung’ to Make Landfall in Tamil Nadu; Here’s How It Got Its Name | Explained

Cyclone ‘Michaung’ to Make Landfall in Tamil Nadu; Here’s How It Got Its Name | Explained

Cyclone Michaung: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert and said that residents of North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience extremely

Cyclone Michaung: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert and said that residents of North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.4 mm) on December 3(Sunday) and heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4(Monday). It said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a deep depression by December 2 and further into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3. It would reach south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.

Trending Now

Cyclone Michaung marks the fourth tropical cyclone of the year over the Bay of Bengal. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) categorizes cyclones into two main types — extratropical cyclones and tropical cyclones. Here’s a breakdown of these classifications.

You may like to read

What is A Cyclone?

As per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), cyclones are caused by atmospheric disturbances around a low-pressure area distinguished by swift and often destructive air circulation. Cyclones are usually accompanied by violent storms and adverse bad weather. The air circulates inward in an anticlockwise direction in the Northern hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern hemisphere.

Classification of Cyclone?

Cyclones are classified as:

Extra Tropical Cyclones (also called temperate cyclones);

Tropical cyclones.

‘Cyclone’ – The Name Coined by …?

The term “Cyclone” originates from the Greek word “Cyclos,” which means to the coils of a snake. Henry Peddington coined this term because the tropical storms in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea appear as coiled serpents of the sea.

What are Extratropical Cyclones?

Also known as mid-latitude cyclones, Extra tropical cyclones occur in temperate zones and high latitude regions, though they are known to originate in the Polar Regions. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), extratropical cyclones have cold air at their core, and derive their energy from the release of potential energy when cold and warm air masses interact. These storms always have one or more fronts connected to them, and can occur over land or ocean. An extratropical cyclone can have winds as weak as a tropical depression, or as strong as a hurricane.

What are Tropical Cyclones?

A tropical cyclone is a rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms that originates over tropical or subtropical waters and has a closed low-level circulation. Tropical cyclones rotate counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere.

Indian Meteorological Department

The criteria below have been formulated by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which classifies the low pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea based on the capacity to damage, which is adopted by the World Meteorological Organisation(WMO).

How Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’ was Named

The name ‘Michaung’ was proposed by Myanmar, signifying strength and resilience. Upon its formation, cyclone Michaung will be the fourth cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal and the sixth cyclone to emerge in the Indian Ocean in 2023.

Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness for impending cyclone ‘Michaung’; stresses to prevent loss of lives, minimize damage

Earlier on Friday, Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the preparedness of the central agencies and governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry to deal with the impending cyclone ‘Michaung’ in the Bay of Bengal and directed the authorities concerned to ensure there is “no loss of lives” and damage is minimised. Reviewing the preparedness measures in the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting here in the national capital, Gauba stressed that all necessary preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by the state governments. “The aim should be to ensure that there is no loss of lives and to minimise damage to property and infrastructure. Further, all essential services should be restored in the shortest possible time,” the Cabinet Secretary directed in the NCMC meeting, ANI reported. Chairing the meeting, Gauba also raised concerns about the safety of fishermen and said it is ensured that the fishermen at sea return to safety.

Tamil Nadu CM holds preparedness meeting ahead of cyclone ‘Michaung’

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting with 12 district collectors and officials on the preparedness ahead of cyclone ‘Michaung’. The Chief Minister said steps should be taken to prevent any electric leakage. If trees fall due to the impact of cyclone, these should be cleared at the earliest, he said.

Stalin emphasised having emergency rooms in government hospitals and food centres must be kept ready for any assistance to the needy. He also suggested measures to prevent traffic jams and called for coordination among various departments. He said water pumps should be placed at vulnerable places to prevent water logging.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest EXPLAINERS News on India.com.