‘Dilwalon Ki Dilli’ Turns Into Gas Chamber: What Is AQI And How It is Measured | Explained

An air quality index (AQI) is an indicator that is developed by government agencies to communicate to the people and masses how polluted the air currently is or how polluted it is forecast to become. Remember, the higher the AQI, the worse the air.

Delhi Air Pollution: Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4:00 PM every day, worsened from 415 on Saturday to 454 on Sunday, prompting the Centre to implement all emergency measures mandated under the final Stage IV of its air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). While the Dilwalon Ki Dilli has turned into a gas chamber, we must understand what actually AQI is and how it is measured.

What is the Air Quality Index (AQI)?

Air quality in Delhi-NCR declined over the past week due to a gradual drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a surge in post-harvest paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana.

What is the colour-coded AQI index?

In 2014, the colour-coded AQI index was launched in India. It helps the citizens and the government to understand the prevailing condition of the air and what measures can be taken to combat the situation, depending on its severity. There are six AQI categories, namely Good, Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. The proposed AQI will consider eight pollutants (PM 10 , PM 2.5 , NO 2 , SO 2 , CO, O 3 , NH 3 , and Pb) for which short-term (up to 24-hourly averaging period) National Ambient Air Quality Standards are prescribed.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-450 ‘severe’. An AQI above 450 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

AQI Associated Health Impacts Good (0–50) Minimal Impact Satisfactory (51–100) May cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people. Moderately polluted (101–200) May cause breathing discomfort to people with lung disease such as asthma, and discomfort to people with heart disease, children and older adults. Poor (201–300) May cause breathing discomfort to people on prolonged exposure, and discomfort to people with heart disease Very Poor (301–400) May cause respiratory illness to the people on prolonged exposure. Effect may be more pronounced in people with lung and heart diseases. Severe (401-500) May cause respiratory impact even on healthy people, and serious health impacts on people with lung/heart disease. The health impacts may be experienced even during light physical activity.

How does AQI calculate pollution?

In 2014, the Minister for Environment, Forests & Climate Change launched ‘The National Air Quality Index’ (AQI) in New Delhi as ‘One Number- One Colour-One Description’ for the common man to judge the air quality within his vicinity. It was launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An Expert Group consisting of medical professionals, air quality experts, academia, advocacy groups, and others was constituted and a technical study was awarded to the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur. IIT Kanpur and the Expert Group recommended an AQI scheme.Based on the measured ambient concentrations, corresponding standards, and likely health impact, a sub-index is calculated for each of these pollutants. The worst sub-index reflects overall AQI. Associated such as health impacts for different AQI categories and pollutants have also been suggested, with primary inputs from the medical expert members of the group. The AQI values and corresponding ambient concentrations (health breakpoints) as well as associated likely health impacts for the identified eight pollutants are as follows: The most harmful pollutants are those of smaller size such as Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5, which has a diameter smaller than 2.5 micrometres (or around 3 per cent of the diameter of a human hair). Particulates commonly known as atmospheric particulate matter are microscopic particles of solid or liquid matter suspended in the air. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, asked Delhi and NCR states to order a ban on construction work related to linear public projects and allow 50 per cent of the staff in government and private offices to work from home. Delhi’s air quality ranks among the worst in the world’s capital cities. A report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) in August said that air pollution is shortening lives by almost 12 years in Delhi. As per a PTI report, Under Stage IV of GRAP, only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi. Exemptions are granted only to those involved in essential services. All medium and heavy goods vehicles not engaged in essential services are also banned in the capital, according to the latest CAQM order. On November 2, the CAQM ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and specific categories of polluting vehicles. All primary schools in Delhi will be closed till November 10, due to current air pollution levels in the city, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said. Meanwhile, in response to deteriorating air quality, schools offering education to students in grades 6-12 are being provided with the choice to shift to online classes. The increase in air pollution levels has prompted this proactive measure to safeguard the well-being of both students and teachers. Taking to X(formally Twitter), Atishi, the Education Minister of Delhi wrote, “As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes.” Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that all government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed on November 3 and November 4, in view of rising pollution levels.

