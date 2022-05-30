New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a money laundering case, officials said. The ED in April said that it has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd and Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain.Also Read - Satyendar Jain's Arrest: BJP Calls Kejriwal The Real Mastermind, Demands His Arrest

All three women are relatives of the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Also Read - Hailstorm, Strong Winds Uproot Trees, Shake Cars On Roads In Delhi-NCR | Watch Video

The ED sources said that they learned during the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case that during the period 2015-16 when Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies, owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the Hawala route. Also Read - 5 Peaceful Hillside Retreats Near Noida You Can Escape This June

These amounts were utilised for the direct purchase of land, or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had in August 2017 filed an FIR against Satyendar Jain and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets. The ED case of money laundering against him emanates from this FIR. According to the CNN-News18 report, sources said that the ED made the arrest after it found accommodation entries from Kolkata-based companies adding that entries were taken at a time when Jain occupied public office.

Reacting to Satyendar Jain’s arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “A fake case is being run against Satyendra Jain for 8 years. Till now ED has called him many times. In between, the ED stopped calling him for many years as they did not get anything. Now they have started again because Satyendra Jain is the election in charge of Himachal Pradesh.

“BJP is losing badly in Himachal. That is why Satyendra Jain has been arrested today so that he cannot go to Himachal. They will be released in a few days as the case is completely fake.”