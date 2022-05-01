New Delhi: For students who were not able to complete their degrees at Delhi University (DU), here is a some good news for you. You have now been given an opportunity to appear for the exam one more time. The registration of interested candidates for the “centenary chance” exam for the drop-out students of Delhi University opened on Sunday. The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance in view of the Delhi University’s year-long centenary celebrations starting May 1.Also Read - Dyal Singh Evening College Recruitment: Delhi University to Recruit 79 Assistant Professors; Details Inside

In March, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had announced that DU students who dropped out would be given a “centenary chance” to complete their studies and get their degrees. A proposal for this was approved at a special Executive Council meeting on January 28 held to discuss the centenary celebrations of the university.

Who is eligible for the second chance exam

The guidelines issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta state that undergraduate and postgraduate students and those pursuing professional courses, who have completed their course work and statutory requirement prescribed for completion of the course, will be considered for the centenary chance.

Undergraduate students

Postgraduate students

Students pursuing professional courses

However, MPhil and PhD students, who could not complete their degrees, will not be considered for this chance, the guidelines stated.

How many papers can candidates appear

The eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers for the annual mode of exam and up to eight papers for the semester scheme.

When will it be conducted

The examination will be conducted tentatively during October this year and March next year through physical mode. It will be held for theory and practical examination, and not for internal assessment, the university stated.

What details need to be provided by students to appear for the exam

The university informed that the students while applying for “centenary chance” need to provide the details and documents as required.

“Failing to provide the details/documents, as required, may lead to non-consideration of his/her candidature in the Centenary Chance examination.

“Further, it will entail no right for the students to claim any relief in any forum on this count,” the guidelines stated.

What will be examination fee

The examination fee for the “centenary chance” exam will be Rs 2,000 per paper.