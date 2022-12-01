Digi Yatra Introduced At 3 Airports Today. Know All About Enrollment Process And Other Details Of This New Paperless Entry

Digi Yatra seeks to provide seamless, paperless and hassle-free experience for passengers across all checkpoints at all Indian airports. Know all about the process, enrollment and other details here.

Delhi: A seamless travel experience has been introduced at 3 major airports in India that will entail hassle free and digitalized boarding process. The Civil Aviation Ministry has introduced ‘Digi Yatra’ policy and the same has been inaugurated by Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday at Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru airport. It will further be implemented across other airports in a phased manner by next year.

Civil Aviation Minister @JM_Scindia inaugurates #DigiYatra facility at IGI Airport, New Delhi. DIGIYATRA provides facility of contactless processing of passengers on the basis of face recognition technology.@MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/hR9cOTL00p — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 1, 2022

What is Digi Yatra?

Digi Yatra – Digital processing of passengers at the airports. Passengers will be automatically processed based on facial recognition system at check points like; Entry point check, Entry in to Security Check, Aircraft Boarding, Additionally this will also facilitate self-Bag Drop and Check-in, using facial recognition to identify pax and data recall. Digi Yatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid identity check at multiple points.

How To Enroll For Digi Yatra?

The passengers are required to download the app in order to take advantage of the perks that the DigiYatra programme has to offer. Passenger can create Digi Yatra ID in a central system by providing following:

Name, 2. Email ID, 3. Mobile Number, 4. Details of Identity (Voter Id, Driving License, Aadhar etc)

On submission Digi Yatra Id will be created. Pax can quote this number while booking the ticket. Pax data including Digi Yatra ID will be passed on to departure airport by the airlines.

On first travel, the Pax has to go to registration kiosk at the airport for validating the ID.

In case of Aadhar the verification will be online. 2. In case of other id, CISF will manually verify.

On successful verification the photo of pax will be added to Digi Yatra profile in central system.

How Will Digi Yatra Work At Airport?

At the entry point E-Gate the Pax will scan his boarding pass or e-ticket (Print or a soft copy in mobile).

On scanning the bar code/ QR code the system will validate the passenger details and flight details.

Digi Yatra ID will verify the identity by Face Recognition.

On successful verification of Ticket and Digi Yatra ID, e-Gate will open. Also, Face with ticket PNR is made in to a single token for the rest of the journey at the airport.

Passenger will gain entry to security area and aircraft Boarding through e-Gate operated on Facial Recognition System

Is Digi Yatra A Good Thing?

We live in times of a digital era where from paying 1 rupee to education, everything has transitioned to the online space enabling a paperless and seamless transaction of work. Similarly, Digi Yatra was launched for the following benefits for the passengers:

Pax need not show boarding pass or ID at multiple check points.

Minimum human intervention. Less queuing time.

The security is enhanced as the system will map the passenger with the PNR. Only bona fide passenger will be allowed entry at every check point.

Airport operator will have real time information on Passenger load and resource planning becomes better.

Airlines will be benefitted by knowing the passenger position in the airport.

Airport throughput will be enhanced.

Digi Yatra To Be Launched At These Airports

Today, it will be initially launched at three airports – Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi followed by four airports namely Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada by March 2023. Subsequently, the technology would be implemented across the country.

Notably, it is presently being launched for domestic flight passengers.

there is no central storage of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Passenger’s ID and travel credentials are stored in a secure wallet in the passenger’s smartphone itself.