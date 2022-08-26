Trigger warning: This read may make you cry but in a good way. It’s long believed that tears of joy or sadness are unique to humans and no other animal is known to spill such emotional tears. And when it comes to dogs, the most common expressions they show is by wagging their tails, licking the owner and wiggling its body. But now, researchers in Japan have taken on that assumption with a contentious series of experiments involving man’s best friend. Our canine pets, they argue, have eyes brimming with feelings, too. i.e. dogs too can shed tears of joy, more than just fur on your clothes, when they are reunited with their owners.Also Read - Farm Dog Turns Into Sheep To Keep Eye on Herd, Viral Video Will Make You LOL. Watch

“We had never heard of the discovery that animals shed tears in joyful situations, such as reuniting with their owners,” said Takefumi Kikusui, one of authors of the study, which he called a possible “world first.”

How was the experiment conducted?

The scientists measured the amount of tears in the dogs’ eyes with the widely-used Schirmer test, which consists of placing a specialized strip under the eyelids. For a baseline reading, they performed the test on dogs during a normal interaction with their owner.

When dogs were reunited with their owners after five to seven hours of separation, they “significantly” increased tear production in the ensuing five minutes, the researchers found. They also discovered that the dogs’ volume of tears were higher when they reunited with their owner versus other people the dog is familiar with.

What does the research say about this “love hormone”

According to the researchers, this reaction to tear up is likely linked to the release of oxytocin, nicknamed the “love hormone,” due to its connection with bond-building.

Writing in the journal Current Biology, they described how eye contact between humans and dogs encourages the former to care for the latter, while the gaze of a dog can cause a release of oxytocin in its owner. Dogs have also evolved the ability to raise their inner eyebrows, a trait that scientists say induces humans to nurture them.

The scientists then sought to test whether the tears might have an emotional impact on the owners. To do so, they asked the owners to rank various photos of their dogs with and without artificial tears by how much they wanted to care for them.

“The dog photos with artificial tears were ranked significantly higher than the normal tearless dog photos,” the Japanese research team wrote.

“It is possible that the dogs that show teary eyes during interaction with the owner would be cared for by the owner more,” hypothesized Kikusui.

In humans, the authors note, infants share their negative feelings by crying, which leads to more care-giving by the parents.

Some scientists doubt the finding

Clive Wynne, a canine behaviour specialist at the Arizona State University is a little sceptical about the recent findings. She told Times that “it would take a lot to convince me” about the evidence provided by the research.

Some claimed that placing papers under the dogs’ eyelids might have affected the results of the experiments. “More excited dogs could have moved around more, causing the paper to rub against their eyes and produce more tears.”

Lauren M Bylsma, a clinal psychologist at the University of Pittsburgh said that the reason why dropping oxytocin produced more tears in their eyes might be because the eyedrops irritated the dogs’ eyes.

According to a report by BBC, dogs are known to cry to keep their tear ducts clean but before this research, it was never linked to emotions.

Domesticated by humans like no other animal, dogs have developed specific communication skills over time. Eye contact has been shown to play a role in forming the relationship between a dog and its owner.

In future studies, the researchers would like to test whether dogs similarly produce tears when they meet other canine pals.

With inputs from agencies