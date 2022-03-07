Exit Polls 2022: Once the polling for the seventh and final phase in Uttar Pradesh will conclude at around 6 PM, news channels will come up with exit poll results that are expected to gauge voters’ mood in 5 states—UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The embargo on exit polls will lift on Monday evening at 6.30 pm. While the final results of Assembly election 2022 will be declared on March 10, Thursday, post-poll surveys will give a picture of which party is ahead in a particular state.Also Read - Exit Polls 2022 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online Telecast of Post-Poll Survey For 5 States

How reliable are they (exit polls)?

The reliability of exit polls depends on several factors —sample size, geographical coverage and voters’ statements. Usually, it’s easy to predict the voters’ mood when they exercise their franchise in clusters. However, when a section of people refuses to show their leanings pollsters get the numbers wrong. Thus, sometimes these post-poll surveys are right and at several instances, they had predicted the verdict of an election incorrectly.

Here’s what exit polls predicted in the last 2 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and what the actual results were:-

Exit Polls of 2012

In 2012, almost all the post-poll surveys had predicted a hung assembly with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party outperforming its rivals. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress were also expected to perform better than the previous election but significantly short of the simple majority mark. However, when the final results came, the Samajwadi Party registered a landslide victory winning 224 seats of the total 403. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had managed to get 80. While BJP and Congress won 47 and 28 seats respectively.

Pollsters BSP SP BJP INC-RLD Others STAR News-Nielsen 83 183 71 51 11 CNN-IBN 65–70 232–250 28–38 36–44 11–23 Aaj Tak 88–98 195–210 50–56 38–42 20

Exit Polls of 2017

In 2017, most of the exit polls were right as they had correctly predicted an absolute majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Driven by the Modi wave, the BJP had stormed to power in UP after 14 years, securing a three-fourths majority and demolishing rivals Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). While the BJP won 312 seats in the 403-member Assembly. Its allies Apna Dal(S) and SBSP had bagged nine seats and four seats, respectively, taking the total tally of the combine to 325. On the other hand, the SP has managed to get 47 seats while its ally the Congress got 7 seats. The BSP had registered victor on 19 seats, finishing a dismal third.

Pollsters BSP BJP SP + INC Others VMR 64 200 120 19 Dainik Bharat 36 309 47 11 MRC 90 185 120 8 Today’s Chanakya 27 285 88 3 AXIS 28-42 251-279 88-112 6-16 CVoter 87 161 141 14 Gramener 67 193 133 10 India TV Forecast 81 – 93 155 – 167 135-147 0 ABP News-CSDS 60-72 164-176 156-169 02-06 TNSPIMT 47 176 178 02

How exit polls are conducted?

An exit poll is a post-voting survey conducted soon after a voter walks out after casting his/her vote. The sole aim of an exit poll is to predict the result of any election based on the information collected from voters. They are conducted by a number of organisations. Sampling is the basic step to predict exit polls.

How an exit poll is different from an opinion poll?

An opinion poll is conducted to ascertain the public opinion before voting, while an exit poll happens right after polling. Opinion poll asks the voters, whom they have planned to vote but an exit poll asks for whom the voter actually voted.

The Assembly Election 2022 has been fought bitterly by all the political parties. In Uttar Pradesh, it was a multi-cornered contest between Bharatiya Janata Party, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, Congress, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, and other regional parties. The main issues were unemployment, inflation, farmers’ plight, women’s safety, and law and order in UP.