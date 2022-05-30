New Delhi: Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday in Jawaharke village of Mansa district of Punjab. According to the police, three AN-94 Russian assault rifles were used in the murder of Moosewala. This is the first time that an AN-94 rifle has been used in a gang war in Punjab. In just 2 minutes, 30 rounds of bullets were fired on Sidhu Moosewala.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala's Killing: 'Punjab Govt Will Leave No Stone Unturned...', Says CM Bhagwant Mann
According to reports, when the killers reached the village of Moosewala, they returned after seeing the commandos armed with AK-47 rifles deployed in his security. Later, for the murder, they had asked for an AN-94 rifle from Goldie Brar, a gangster sitting in Canada. Once they received the weapon of their choice, it was all over for Moosewala. Also Read - Mann, Kejriwal Should Be Booked For Moosewala's Murder: BJP
What Is AN-94 Assault Rifle Used To Kill Sidhu Moosewala?
The AN-94 is a Russian assault rifle. The acronym AN stands for “Avtomat Nikonova” Model 1994. The AN-94 is named after its chief designer, Gennadiy Nikonov who had previously designed the Nikonov machine gun. Work on the AN-94 began in 1980 and was completed in 1994. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill in Shock, Mourn His Demise
The AN-94 was designed to replace the AK-74 rifle, which is still being used by the Russian military to replace the Kalashnikov rifle. AN-94 was inducted into the Russian Army in 1997. Due to its complex design and high cost, it failed to replace the AK-74. However, the AN-94 is still used to meet certain weapon requirements.
Features Of AN-94 Rifle
- The AN-94 rifle can fire 600 rounds per minute in two-round burst mode and 1800 bullets/minute in full auto mode
- The speed of bullets fired from this gun is 900 meters or about 3,000 ft/s, while the speed of bullets from AK-47 is 715 meters or about 2,400 ft/s
- The AN-94 assault rifle has a range of 700 meters, which is almost double the 350-meter range of the AK-47
- This deadly rifle has a magazine capacity of 30 to 45 cartridges, which is found in the AK-74 rifle. It also gets a magazine with 60 rounds called casket magazine
- The weight of the AN-94 assault rifle is 3.85 kg. The stock measures 37.1 inches with the butt and 28.7 inches without the butt.
- The length of the barrel of this gun is 15.9 inches
- The 5.45x39mm cartridges are used in this rifle
- The AN-94 rifle with full auto-mode works in two stages. The first two rounds are fired at 1,800 rounds per minute and thereafter the hammer unit goes into low-rate mode and the rest of the rounds are fired at 600 rounds per minute.
- In AN-94, the firing rate is not set automatically because everything is automatic. This whole process repeats every time the shooter presses the trigger
- The AN-94 has flaws in its interior design. Its maintenance is also troublesome. Also, it is more expensive to make than the AK-74
- The AN-94 can also mount a GP-30 grenade launcher and bayonet and if needed both at the same time