New Delhi: Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday in Jawaharke village of Mansa district of Punjab. According to the police, three AN-94 Russian assault rifles were used in the murder of Moosewala. This is the first time that an AN-94 rifle has been used in a gang war in Punjab. In just 2 minutes, 30 rounds of bullets were fired on Sidhu Moosewala.

According to reports, when the killers reached the village of Moosewala, they returned after seeing the commandos armed with AK-47 rifles deployed in his security. Later, for the murder, they had asked for an AN-94 rifle from Goldie Brar, a gangster sitting in Canada. Once they received the weapon of their choice, it was all over for Moosewala.

What Is AN-94 Assault Rifle Used To Kill Sidhu Moosewala?

The AN-94 is a Russian assault rifle. The acronym AN stands for "Avtomat Nikonova" Model 1994. The AN-94 is named after its chief designer, Gennadiy Nikonov who had previously designed the Nikonov machine gun. Work on the AN-94 began in 1980 and was completed in 1994.

The AN-94 was designed to replace the AK-74 rifle, which is still being used by the Russian military to replace the Kalashnikov rifle. AN-94 was inducted into the Russian Army in 1997. Due to its complex design and high cost, it failed to replace the AK-74. However, the AN-94 is still used to meet certain weapon requirements.

Features Of AN-94 Rifle