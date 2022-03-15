New Delhi: Starting tomorrow, Biological E’s Corbevax, a protein sub-unit vaccine, will be administered to children under 15 years of age-group, the Centre said. A press release issued by the Union health ministry on March 14 said the government had taken the call after “due deliberations with scientific bodies”. The move comes two months after the Union Health Ministry expanded the campaign to cover adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years, who were allocated Covaxin, the country’s first indigenous Covid vaccine. Corbevax got emergency use authorisation (EUA) from India’s drug regulator on February 21 for the age group of 12-18 years. Corbevax is a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which will be administered in a gap of 28 days just like Covaxin.Also Read - Covid-19: 2 New Symptoms of Omicron Variant BA. 2 That Should Not be Ignored

Corbevax: How To Book COVID-19 Vaccination For Children Aged 12-14 Years

Visit CoWIN app directly or through Aarogya Setu. Register using mobile number of one of the parents or any valid mobile number. Click to receive OTP on mobile and enter the OTP and proceed to verify. Update the child’s identity proof under the new category on the Cowin homepage. The children can be registered using their Aadhaar card or 10th ID card. Book vaccination slot at a preferred time at a nearby vaccination centre.

What Kind of vaccine is Corbevax?

Corbevax uses a recombinant protein platform which is currently not being used by any other vaccine that is being distributed in the country. Like other vaccines, Corbevax targets the spike protein on the virus particle’s surface. However, instead of instructing cells to replicate them, the vaccine injects a small volume of cloned spike proteins grown in a lab. Also Read - Corbevax, Biological E's COVID-19 Vaccine, Receives Emergency Use Approval For 12-18 Age Group

The vaccine had an effectiveness of over 90 per cent against the original Wuhan strain of the novel coronavirus and was more than 80 pre cent effective in preventing symptomatic infections with the Delta variant. Reports said that its effectiveness is being assessed against the Omicron variant. Also Read - Corbevax Covid Vaccine Is Safe And Offers High Antibody Level, Says NTAGI Chairman